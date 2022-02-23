I agree that those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it. But it has to be history based in reality, not what a recent letter writer submitted to the I.O. as a reason to be wary of masks.
Contrary to what was written, masks, or veils, denoted status, wealth, or importance in society in early days. Poor people, slaves, or shop keepers were not veiled. Christians, Jews, and secular people could/did wear veils as a part of their cultural practice. In the world of Islam, some are veiled, some are not. Some wear head coverings, some wear no coverings. It depends on what region of the world one lives in and what kind of Islam one is practicing. Nor does anyone wear veils 24/7, but only when out in public. Nothing is monolithic. To suggest so is bigoted.
As far as medical personnel refusing to take vaccinations for COVID and getting fired - the statistics are in, the numbers run around 1% of each hospital’s total personnel that have been let go. Hardly masses of people unjustly treated.
And finally, in response to the current “if you want to get a jab it’s your business, and if I don’t it’s my business,” sorry, you don’t get a free pass. The health of our community is threatened. You refused to get a shot. You failed your basic civic duty to your fellow citizens - 920,000 people and counting have died. The indifference to those lives lost is selfishly evil.
Diane McBurnett
Monmouth
