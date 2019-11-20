Remember back in time when we all loved the city of Dallas when they picked up our leaves and left our streets clean? But now leaf pickup is contracted out with the garbage company that leaves a mess all over our streets? What is happening with our city? They don’t enforce weed control or code enforcement unless you complain. One example is a out-of-state trailer sitting on River Drive for at least two months?
Ferrell True
Dallas
