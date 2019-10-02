Way to go Scio! Let’s hope the new city manager in Monmouth is already awake before taking over.
And a big thank you to all the young people for gaining the knowledge and concern and having the guts that our elected officials totally lack in regards to the health of our planet and home.
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
