POLK COUNTY — Dallas and Central will have two new Mid-Willamette Conference opponents, starting next year.
McKay and Woodburn will join the league — and North Salem will exit — as part of mostly minor statewide changes adopted Monday by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The Class 5A MWC for 2022-26 will consist of these schools (average daily membership in parentheses): Dallas (616), Central (660), Corvallis (766), Crescent Valley (619), Lebanon (643), McKay (1,304), Silverton (910), South Albany (988), West Albany (910) and Woodburn (870).
McKay’s ADM does not fit within the new 5A range of 608-1,004 students, but the OSAA granted the Scots’ request to play down from 6A.
The 10-team MWC will be the largest of four 5A leagues. The Northwest Oregon Conference will have nine teams, the Midwestern League seven and the Intermountain Conference six.
The new-look IMC will have Bend, Caldera, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview and Summit for an all-Bend area makeup.
Canby (957 ADM) and Centennial (1,034) will move from 6A into the NWOC.
With the Bend schools going to 5A, West Salem will play in a five-team Central Valley Conference at the 6A level. McNary, North Salem, South Salem and Sprague will be the other teams in the CVC, which will be the smallest league in 6A or 5A.
Perrydale and Falls City will remain in the 1A Casco League with mostly familiar foes. Other Casco members will be C.S. Lewis, Crosshill Christian, Jewell, Livingstone Adventist Academy, Oregon School for the Deaf, St. Paul, Veritas and Willamette Valley Christian.
The changes are for every sport except football. An OSAA Football Ad Hoc Committee has done initial work in determining league lineups, and now has the path to make its recommendation to the OSAA executive board and delegate assembly.
