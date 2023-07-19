Let’s get ready to party!
River Divide, the popular Portland-based band with the get-on-your-feet-and-dance vibe, is coming to Monmouth on Wednesday, July 26, Main Street Park, 6:30 p.m.
“With River Divide it’s about … high-energy performances with high-level musical interpretations of favorite hit songs,” stated drummer Rod Walker.
Their website promises a big stage show, stunning harmonies, and an extensive setlist. Though there is criteria to cull which songs make the cut.
“Some tunes don’t lend themselves to dancing, while others aren’t popular enough to make the grade,” stated bassist Dale Mayuiers. “The key is to identify songs that aren’t overplayed, but are exciting, fun and perk the ears of those who are listening.”
The band’s online setlist includes such favorites as “Take it Easy,” “Margaritaville,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Mustang Sally.” For those taking notes, these are by the Eagles, Jimmy Buffett, Brooks & Dunn, and Wilson Pickett.
“(We) cover hits by established artists. We try to stay true to the arrangement and style in which the songs were written,” added Walker. “That being said, any song we play is going to have River Divide flavor applied to it.”
The band came together some two years ago when Steve Michaels contacted Cal Runia and Mayuiers with an offer to create a group that combined country music with classic rock. Add Walker to the mix and you have a very talented and experienced quartet.
“We each have many years of experience playing in bands across the country,” stated Mayuiers. “We realized we had something special the moment we first came together. From that time on we have grown closer, not just as musicians, but as a family of friends.”
Each started playing music at an early age. Each played with notable musicians and bands, as well as bands that were much less popular.
“The group has the talent to perform nearly any song and between the members we have played hundreds, if not thousands of different songs, in just about every style of music,” stated Mayuiers.
Confidence in its ability is one reason why River Divide takes requests from audiences.
“Our primary goal is to please the audience, so the band takes note of requests and purposely seeks out songs that will get people up and out of their seats,” stated Mayuiers.
Performing never feels routine.
“The wonderful aspect of playing music is that there is no end to the journey,” stated Mayuiers. “Every hour of practice and every event brings something new.”
Band members often surprise themselves.
“Since the music is made by four people working together, our individual emotions and personalities are inevitably added into the songs,” stated Mayuiers. “A particular tune might have a certain feel one night, but sound much different the next.”
River Divide enjoys having fun as much as its audience does. So band members strive to keep their shows fresh.
“Playing the same song hundreds of times over in a single year can become tedious, so we often add little changes or improvisations,” stated Mayuiers. “The audience seldom realizes this is happening. But the band members, who are intently listening to one another, catch the nuance.”
Wednesday’s show is a first for River Divide.
“The band is extremely excited for the opportunity to perform for the Monmouthians,” stated Mayuiers.
They’re also looking forward to playing a smaller venue.
“It’s much easier to interact with the crowd and get them involved in the show,” stated Walker. “At the end of the day, we’re all there for one reason and that’s to have a great time. River Divide is well known for delivering that kind of performance to its audience.”
Michaels is lead vocals and rhythm guitar. Runia is lead guitar.
River Divide’s appearance is part of the Music in the Park series sponsored by the Monmouth Business Association, along with the City of Monmouth Parks Department..
Admission is free!
