Itemizer-Observer Report
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Police Department will conduct a pedestrian safety enforcement operation that will focus on motorists who fail to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
Regrettably, in 2019 according to the Governors Highway Safety Association there were an estimated 6,590 pedestrian fatalities in the United States, which represents a 5 percent increase from 2018, or approximately 300 additional pedestrian fatalities.
There also were 210 fatal crashes in Oregon from Aug. 3, 2019 to Aug. 3, 2020.
IPD is conducting this public awareness and enforcement program to educate and encourage members of the community to develop and maintain safe practices while driving, walking, and cycling throughout the city of Independence.
The five-hour long operation will take place on Aug. 26 at crosswalks on Monmouth Street and S. Gun Club Road within the city of Independence.
Officers from the Independence Police Department will be conducting the enforcement operation at heavily traveled crosswalks.
An officer dressed in plain clothes will observe pedestrians crossing the street while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
Drivers and pedestrians stopped during this safety operation will be issued warnings or citations.
Crosswalk enforcement actions are an effective way to communicate pedestrian right-of-way laws to both drivers and pedestrians.
The transportation and police departments take enforcement action in response to community requests and to educate the general public on the rules at marked and unmarked crossings. They are conducted at random times throughout the year.
