This Monmouth family’s musical legacy began with a simple purchase.
“Back in the 50s, (our father) bought one of those cheap ukuleles from the Montgomery Ward’s catalog, and so he would play at home and we’d play along with him,” said Roger Shinkle of The Shinkle Band. “We started playing guitars, and so we’ve been a singing family for a long time.”
Three other brothers, Aaron, Byron and Joe, also learned guitar and other instruments along the way. They honed their vocal stylings initially by performing in middle and high school choirs. They’ve been in various lineups off-and-on ever since.
Given their musical roots, it’s little surprise that their set list is sprinkled liberally with classic country songs by classic country singers like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings. There’s also honky tonk and slide guitar for purists, along with original songs and hits from other genres.
“Because we have so much vocal stuff going on, we tend to lean towards songs that focus on good harmonies,” said Aaron.
Four new musicians (sans Joe) joined the band in November, along with Roger who returned after a 9-year break. The result of this collaboration is The Shinkle Band, the very group that performs 6:30 p.m., Aug. 9 at the Main Street Park Amphitheater in Monmouth.
“The Shinkle band has always been a local favorite and we are looking forward to welcoming them back after a hiatus of several years,” said Miriam Haugen, vice president, Monmouth Business Association.
For the Shinkles, not many of their venues are more local than this. They rehearse not more than two miles away.
“It’s fantastic” playing the park, said Byron. “I mean, to be able to drive 15 minutes, that’s a huge thing. But the sound guys are cool. The venue is awesome. Wednesday nights, they pack the house.”
Local venues also bring out the band’s most ardent fans.
“The concerts in the park here are awesome. Being able to get on the stage for the community,” said Aaron. “Because friends can come, family can come, half the people in the crowd we know. So it’s a really, really fun time.
On this day rehearsal ends with the brothers singing “Seven Bridges Road,” the a capella classic made famous by the Eagles. They’ve chosen this song to open Wednesday’s concert. It’s akin to a slugger swinging for the fences on the very first pitch.
“Being brothers that get along and have been singing together forever … a lot of the negotiation has already been figured out,” said Aaron. “We’ll run something by and ask, hey, how about this. We don’t have to spend a zillion hours rehearsing to get the harmonies right. (Just) run through it a couple of times and it’s there. Typically our voices work together. Siblings do that a lot of times.”
Familiarity also breeds understanding.
“We can be candid with each other about how something sounds,” said Byron. “I mean, we’re not mean, but we don’t have to tip-toe around if something needs work.”
There was a time when Aaron and Byron played 50 shows a year, but those days are gone. They play less than half that number now. A long road trip these days, they joke, is Dallas and back. They wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Being gone a lot isn’t an option,” said Aaron. “The whole music thing can take you away from family and church. I have no interest in pursuing something like that. (Besides) we literally do it for the fun. Period.”
Their sons formed their own band and sometimes open for their fathers. This helps strike a balance in their family life.
“So us playing giving them an opportunity to get on stage and play, cut their teeth, and they have a great time doing it,” said Byron.
There’s another reason why playing smaller local venues work for them.
“We have no delusions of fame, fortune and touring. We’re all regular guys,” said Aaron. “Family and church are our top priorities.”
So far, numbers have been good for the weekly concert series.
A count of raffle tickets distributed throughout the crowd before each performance helps determine attendance.
“Our numbers have been running the same as historic levels,” stated Haugen. “We have great support from our community and beyond.”
In addition, it helps that the acts are as talented as ever.
“Our unique blend of musical styles and quality musical talents makes Monmouth Music in the Park, possibly the best summer concert series in the mid-valley,” added Haugen.
