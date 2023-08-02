It's been years since the Shinkles last played Music in the Park. But they're back Wednesday, Aug. 9, with a brand new band. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. The concert is at Main Street Park Amphitheater in Monmouth. Admission is free. Pictured, The Shinkle Band, left to right. Matt Graber, Lee Wanner, , Aaron Shinkle, Byron Shinkle and Clay King. Not pictured: Roger Shinkle.