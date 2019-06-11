Ivy Bathke
Brody Calonder
Tiffany Clark *
Timothy Fairchild *H
Maddy Ford *
Zachary Halverson
Joseph Juarez
Kaydee Kessel
Max Kitzmiller
Benjamin Kroeker
Kyleigh Larson *
Alyssa Lux *
Kyndle Moore *
Sydney Perkins *H
Salome Rossevold *
Michelle Sekafetz *H
Dustin Silver
Kaitlyn Tucker
Ronald Tuttle *
Hunter Walz
* 3.5 GPA or higher
H = Honor Society
