Water plant repairs require conservation
DALLAS — The city of Dallas said water usage could return to normal Tuesday after asking residents to conserve water starting on Friday after electric components began to malfunction at the water treatment plant following a recent storm.
“The water is safe to drink, however, until further notice a please limit your water usage while repairs are being made,” read a notification from the city issued on Friday.
Repair continued through the weekend and Monday the city still asked residents to conserve as much as they can.
“Conditions are continuing to improve at the water treatment plant. In order to replenish our reserve water supply we ask that residents continue to conserve water,” a notice issued on Monday read. “A notice will be posted when repairs are complete. The City is grateful of Dallas residents for being patient during this event.”
One person injured in Dallas accident
DALLAS — Dallas officers were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Southwest Cherry streets at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision.
The pedestrian was transported by Dallas medics to Salem Hospital. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperated with the investigators, according to police.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available. The intersection was closed during the accident investigation.
“We would like to thank local residents for understanding the need for temporary street closures,” read a press release from the Dallas Police Department.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police assisted on the scene.
Dallas officer graduates from police academy
DALLAS — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) announced that Dallas officer Courtney Backer graduated as part of its 402nd Basic Police Class.
She was part of a graduation ceremony on Jan. 7 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, the ceremony was closed to the public.
The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
