Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
June 12 at 5:01 p.m. at Dallas High School, 1250 SE Holman Ave., Dallas: An officer helped a juvenile “make a plan on how to overcome some serious stressers in life.” The exchange was documented for Polk County Behavioral Health.
June 13 8:20 a.m. on Southeast Jefferson Street, Dallas: A four-year-old child wasn’t able to wake her mother. Police found that everything was OK. Mom is just a heavy sleeper, the report said.
June 13 7:12 p.m. at 1458 SW Hill St., Dallas: A shed fire was reported. It was caused by an electrical issue.
June 14 at 12:12 p.m. no address listed, Dallas: Caller reporting fraud said she gave her Social Security number to someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration. She was advised to place a fraud alert on her Social Security number and to check her credit.
June 14 at 3:06 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street, Dallas: A suspect passed a fake $100 at a business.
June 15 at 12:32 a.m. on Southeast Barberry Avenue, Dallas: Caller reported a “ding-dong dash.” Police found a possible suspect walking behind the Dallas Aquatic Center near on LaCreole Drive. Later, on June 16, another ding-dong dash was reported in the same area at 1:37 a.m.
June 15 at 9:57 a.m., in the 1800 block of Wallace Road NW: A man reported a vehicle parked by the clearing next to his property. He said he looked through the clearing and saw a screen door had been moved from across the entrance of his barn. He approached the barn and heard movement inside. The man went inside and found two males rummaging through his belongings. He said they were putting miscellaneous tools into a garbage bin. He confronted both males and took photos of them. One of the males left out the back door and the other male attempted to move past the man. He told deputies he grabbed the male by the shirt and the male punched him in back of the head. There was no sign of injuries. Both males left in the vehicle that was parked on street a gold Oldsmobile Aurora, 789 CRY. BOLO entered.
June 15 at 1:21 a.m., in the 14000 block of Ballston Road: A man called in while highly intoxicated to report he was mowing his lawn at 1 a.m. when his neighbor came onto his property and confronted him about the noise. The intoxicated man was “all over the place” and told the deputy to respond and then that he just wanted to give him some information to handle the situation. The deputy advised the man that there was no noise ordinances in the county. He then became offended and said the deputy was accusing him of being the bad guy. The deputy warned him not to drive since he was intoxicated. The man started yelling at the deputy and then hung up. No further action.
June 16 at 8:53 p.m. in 400 block of Main Street, Dallas: A man was excluded from all Dallas city parks after being visibly intoxicated and drinking a beer at Ian Tawney Memorial Park.
June 21 at 4:29 p.m. in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: A black terrier was found in a ditch. The dog was taken Dallas Animal Clinic for flea treatment and lodged at the kennel.
June 22 at 5:51 p.m. on Southeast Virginia Drive, Dallas: A caller reported a burglar and “thought the suspect was still in the area because he could smell them.” Then the caller reported that the incident was a friend’s prank and didn’t want to pursue charges.
June 25 at 9:40 a.m. on June 25 on Northeast Fern Place, Dallas: The coin machine on a dryer and the top of the dryer was stolen.
June 25 at 2:41 p.m., near Corvallis and Prather Roads: The drive of an SUV traveling north on Corvallis Road missed her turn and was going to turn left into a pullout and turn around. The driver of a motorcycle was following the SUV and attempted to pass on the left in a passing zone. The vehicles collided and the motorcycle rider was ejected. The motorcyclist had multiple broken bones and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital.
June 25 at 3:02 p.m. in the 1400 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue, Dallas: The manager at Forest River report a “very high male” was dropped off on the property the night before, and “he was then seen on camera dancing naked for several hours.” The report said there was no crime, it was just suspicious.
June 26 at 9:28 a.m. at Old Mill Feed Store, 1313 Main St., Dallas: A small bark dust fire was started by discarded cigarette butt.
June 26 at 11:44 a.m. on Southwest Jasper Street, Dallas: A Meals-on-Wheels volunteer requested police check on a client who isn’t answering the door. Later in the day, Meals-on-Wheels reported the client was OK.
June 27 at 9:41 a.m. on 500 block of Jefferson Street, Dallas: A $27 ice cream cake was stolen from Dairy Queen. No suspects were identified.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Joseph Bubler, in the 300 block of Northeast Fern Avenue on June 11, on a Polk County warrant.
Harvey Colton, at Wal-Mart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on June 12, on offensive littering.
Adam Doty, at Northeast Polk Station Road and Northeast Evergreen Avenue on June 12, on a warrant and resisting arrest.
John Hillabrand, at the corner of Southeast Ash and Stump Street on June 14, on physical harassment.
Destine Rigdon, in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue on June 15, on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, initiating a false report and menacing.
Lucero Lugo, on East Ellendale on June 16, on a probation violation detainer.
James Johnson, at the Dallas Police Station, 187 SE Court St. on June 17, turned himself in on a Dallas Municipal Court warrant.
Blake Henderson, at Polk County Jail on June 17, was charged with second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Samuel Lindsey, at Polk County Jail on June 17, was charged with second-degree trespass.
Victor Kelly, on Southeast Holman Avenue on June 20, on possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of harassment, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Nicole Hafner, on Southwest Holman Avenue on June 20, on possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Mercedes Whittlinger, on East Ellendale Avenue on June 21, on fourth-degree assault.
Randall Jordon, in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on June 21, on a probation violation warrant, felon in possession of a weapon, and giving false information.
Ronald Weaver, in the 1400 block Southwest Hill Street on June 21, on a Clackamas Circuit Court warrant.
John Hillebrand, in the 700 block of Southwest Washington Street on June 22, on trespass and harassment.
Ashley Story, in the 500 block of East Ellendale on June 22, on a warrant.
Nick Solano, at the intersection of East Ellendale Avenue and Oak Villa Road on June 23, on Polk County and Marion County warrants and giving false information to an officer. He gave a false name. The reported said that drug charges were pending.
Christopher Shubert, in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on June 24, on a Linn County warrant.
Raquel Phillips, in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue on June 25, on a probation violation detainer.
Patrick Owens, on Southwest Church Street on June 26, on a probation violation detainer, possession of methamphetamine, failure to carry or present an operator’s license, driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
Steve Reinsch, in the 300 block of Main Street on June 26, on contempt of court after violating a restraining order.
Tessy Hand, at the corner of Northwest Robert Street and West Ellendale Avenue on June 26, on driving under the influence of intoxicants, alcohol.
Kenneth Geck, in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on June 27, on a Salem Municipal Court warrant.
Josh Smith, at McDonald’s, 227 E. Ellendale Ave., on June 27, on a probation violation detainer.
Independence
Jorge Lopez, 34, of Independence, on March 12 for fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Dylan Tyler Fogal, 26, of Independence, in the 300 block of Ash Street on June 1 for second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
Destiny Tiana Ray, 20, of Independence, in the 300 block of Ash Street on June 1 for second-degree criminal trespass and minor in possession, alcohol.
Rachel Irene Jasmine Fitts, 28, of Independence, near Atwater Street S. and Clay Street E on May 24 for DUII.
Leslie Jeannette Freeman,30, of Monmouth, near N. 16th Street and Marigold Drive on May 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jesus Trujillo, 43, of Salem, in the 100 block of Grand Street on May 28 for parole violation.
Bernard M. Hanson, 78, of Independence, in the 9300 block of Clow Corner Road on June 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Alberto Diaz Rodarte, 18, of Independence, in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street on June 20 for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
Alberto Diaz Rodarte, 18 of Independence, in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street on June 21 for third-degree rape.
Juan Ramon Reyes Montez, 29, of Portland, near E and S. 13th Streets on June 23 for interference with police and police equipment.
Monmouth
Harrison Michael White, 21, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Main Street W. on June 7 for third-degree criminal mischief.
Lisa K. Fowler, 44, of Corvallis, in the 2000 block of Butterfield Court on June 13 for 26 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Sierra Vivian Nagel, of Monmouth, near Jackson Street W. and Marr Court on June 22 for possession of marijuana, under age 21.
Mark Anthony Sanner, 48, of Independence, in the 600 block of Clay Street E on June 22 for theft of services, under $50.
Polk County
Tony Caswell was arrested on June 6 near Grand Ronde Road and Salmon River Highway on a Salem Municipal Court warrant for DUII.
Alma Cooper was arrested on June 6 near Grand Ronde Road and Salmon River Highway on a Marion County Circuit Court warrant for reckless endangering.
Nickolas David Thurman, on June 17 in the 700 block of 53rd Ave. NW on a Polk County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear.
Tony Caswell, on June 17 near Grand Ronde Road and Salmon River Highway for a Salem Municipal Court warrant for DUII.
Alma Cooper, on June 17 near Grand Road and Salmon River Highway for a Marion County Circuit Court warrant for reckless endangering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.