Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Dec. 24 at 9:08 a.m., Crystal Creek Dairy on Southeast Mill St., Dallas: An employee called in what looked like a break-in, in progress. Officers discovered it was actually volunteers for Dallas Christmas Cheer delivering food boxes.
Dec. 24 at 10:50 p.m., Highway 18 at milepost 27: A deputy was following a vehicle eastbound on Highway 18 when the driver turned on his emergency flashers and pulled over. The deputy stopped to check on him and he said, “Merry Christmas” and handed the deputy a Dutch Bros. gift card.
The deputy thanked the man and advised him it was an honor to do this job and he didn’t need the card, nor could he actually take it per policy.
The man said he keeps a stack of cards in his car for when he sees police officers working on nights like this and stated it was under $25 so it wasn’t against the law for the deputy to take it.
The deputy thanked the man but advised he could not accept the card, due to the county policy.
The man said, “It’s yours now,” and drove away.
The deputy did not get the man’s name and the vehicle is only registered to a female. The deputy said he would attach the card to a print out of the incident and leave it for a supervisor.
Dec. 24 at 11:27 p.m., Highway 22 at milepost 22: A deputy stopped a driver who passed him going east, then west, who was missing a headlight. The driver said he was a caregiver who was lost for his first day on the job. When the driver told the deputy the place he was looking for was Capitol Manner Retirement Community, the deputy recognized it was a tricky location to find if you are not familiar with the area. He told the driver he was welcome to follow him to the location
Dec. 25 at 1:39 p.m., in the 51000 block of SW Hebo Road: Polk County Sheriff’s deputies assisted a Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputy while he professionally wrangled up two horses that were loose and walked them back to their home. The horses were placed back into a pen and a deputy contacted the owners of the horses.
Dec. 26 at 4:26 a.m., in the 22000 block of Highway 22: A driver was eastbound on Highway 22 near Sawtell Road on the uphill passing lanes when she struck an elk with her car causing significant damage. The elk was stunned by the hit, but eventually got up and ran away into a field. The driver’s father drove the car home.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Jon Ott in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway on Dec. 24 on a probation violation detainer.
Harley Terry in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street on Dec. 26 on a warrant.
Shane Callandret in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street on Dec. 26 on charges of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree burglary.
Independence
Jered Duaine Mundt, 32, of Salem, in the 1100 block of S. Seventh Street on Dec. 10 for three felony warrants.
Alex G. Bodine, 37, of Independence, in the 700 block of White Oak Circle on Dec. 13 for first-degree rape.
Joseph Hernandez Rosales, 32, of Independence, in the 500 block of Maple Drive on Dec. 14 for DUII.
Jorden Mekaib Bogle, 26, of Independence near S. 13th and E streets on Dec. 16 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph Lindsay Lamm, 27, of Independence, near F Street and Falcon Loop on Dec. 17 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jacob Benigno Coronado, 45, of Independence, in the 1000 block of S. Seventh Street on Dec. 17 for probation violation.
Denise Marie Bonneville, 39, of Independence, in the 700 block of White Oak Circle on Dec. 18 for second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Alex Enderle, 20, of Independence, in the 800 block of Stephanie Street N. on Dec. 20 for strangulation and physical harassment.
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 52, a transient, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on Dec. 20 for probation violation.
Amy Lee Bothum, 3, of Dallas, in the 300 block of D Street on Dec. 22 for parole violation.
Nicholas Antonio Cuellar, 39, of Independence, on Dec. 24 for a failure to appear warrant.
Heather Lorraine Fritzinger, 29, of Independence, in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street on Dec. 26 for harassment, physical.
Ronald Edward Johnston, 58, of Alaska, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on Dec. 26 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Polk County
Blake Pierce on Dec. 26 on a Marion County felony warrant.
Jessie Cates on Dec. 26 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Matthew Mayes on Dec. 24 for two counts of animal abuse.
