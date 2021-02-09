Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty
Dallas Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 27
2:24 p.m. – A person was being argumentative with code services at Northeast Bovard Avenue.. Police were requested for standby as a citation was being issued.
3:13 p.m. – A subject waived down police after dogs were placed in front of his apartment door at the Uglow Manor Apartments. A female subject moved the dogs away from the apartment when requested.
5:33 p.m. – A subject reported drugs and needles in a vehicle at the Uglow Manor Apartments. They were advised to contact the investigating agency.
6:25 p.m. – A second attempt by a subject to get police to pick up drugs and syringes at the Uglow Manor Apartments. This was referred to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
7:25 p.m. – An unknow subject entered a gated lot in the 1400 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue., and entered the cargo area of a trailer. No damage or evidence was reported, except for shoe prints in the show.
Friday, Jan. 29
5 a.m. – Police assisted with a hit and run crash investigation on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
12:12 p.m. – A subject reported that someone unlawfully entered his garage at Southeast Joseph Lane and broke the wheel to his bicycle.
2:17 p.m. – A subject was under the influence of meth and reported seeing police in the back yard at Southeast Dimick Street. The subject ripped down the fence in the backyard after he said he was instructed to do so by the police. Criminal mischief charges were declined and the subject was on his way.
Saturday, Jan. 30
12:10 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a male trying to hit a subject and threatening to shoot him in the 700 block of Main Street.
Sunday, Jan. 31
6:27 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of East Ellendale Avenue. The subject was playing Pokemon on three phones.
2:58 p.m. – Two female juveniles were reported “mooning” customers as they were in the parking lot in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
6:27 a.m. – A cow was reported at the edge of the highway in the 5400 block of Kings Valley Highway. An officer notified the owners and ran the cow up the driveway up towards the house to get it away from the highway.
12:48 p.m. – A fraud case was reported on Southeast Lacreole Drive. at the Greenway Mobile Home Park. There was a mystery shopper scam in which the victim was scammed out of $1,450.
5:29 p.m. – Police responded to a disturbance on East Ellendale Avenue. for a verbal argument between individuals relating to social media.
8:28 p.m. – A person was lodged in the Polk County Jail for burglary II, theft II, and criminal mischief II, resulting from a burglary in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
11:47 a.m. – Amber Fitts was arrested in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street on a felony warrant out of Multnomah County for possession of Methamphetamine, .4 grams.
2:14 p.m. – Police lodged Jamie Bennett at the Polk County Jail on contempt of court.
5:20 p.m. – Police responded to a person using a loud speaker to make noises at people in the 600 block of Southwest Allgood Street. When the complainant asked the person what he was doing, the person told her to mind her own business. The complainant said the person moved parking spaces several times and she thought it was odd.
Thursday, Feb. 4
2:31 p.m. – A disturbance was reported on Main Street, between Southwest Cherry Street and Southwest Birch Street. People were yelling back and forth across the street regarding an old grudge over a motorcycle. Both parties apologized.
Independence Police Department
From Jan. 26 to Feb. 8
Racheal Shekiah Berry, 35, of Baker City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamines and Unlawful Possession of Heroin.
Jesus Padilla-Ventura, 25, a transient, was arrested for DUII.
James Walter Bruce Jr., 37, of La Pine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Bruce Lee Wilson, 45, of Wilsonville, was Attempting to Elude – Vehicle, Attempting to Elude - Foot, Reckless Driving, DUII, Trespass 2, and Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle
Adan Rincon, 38, of Independence, was arrested on two counts of Criminal Mischief 2.
Manuel DelaTorre Medina, 61, of Independence, Sex Abuse 1 (3 counts), Sodomy ll (2 counts) and Sexual Penetration W/Object ll.
Destine Bliss Rigdon, 40, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
