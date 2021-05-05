Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Tuesday, April 20
At 2:12 p.m., four grams of what tested presumptive positive for heroin was found at Walmart.
Wednesday, April 21
At 2:56 a.m., a report of a male dancing and talking to himself in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 5:53 a.m., police contacted an individual after he threw a coffee cup in the roadway on West Ellendale Avenue. The individual agreed to stop interrupting traffic.
At 8:18 a.m., a criminal misdemeanor case was reported in the 300 block of East Ellendale Avenue. They located an area that had been spray painted overnight by an unknow suspect.
At 2:45 p.m., a person reported $500 had been stolen from his vehicle in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.
Thursday, April 22
At 8:18 a.m., a crash was reported in the 1100 block of Bridlewood Drive. A person ran into the back of a city dump truck while the employee was spotted at Bridlewood and Highway 223. No damage to the city vehicle. The other vehicle had front end damage. Non injury.
At 3:37 p.m., police initiated a criminal investigation related to the brush fire off of Oregon Falls.
At 4:27 p.m., damage was reported to a trampoline and brush near home from a fire on Cochrane Lane.
Saturday, April 24
At 3:17 a.m., a person was practicing her vocals in the alleyway in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.
Sunday, April 25
At 7:55 a.m., reported trespassing on complainant’s property overnight on Southwest Birtch Street. Waiting for video footage from the complainant wo will formally trespass the individual.
At 8:28 a.m., police encouraged individuals who were camping on the property in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue to pack up and move before the owner is contacted and they are trespassed from the property.
At 8:51 a.m., a person was arrested for theft II on Southwest Levens Street.
At 3:28 p.m., an unknown vehicle ran into a mailbox pole, destroying three mailboxes as well as damaging the pole on Northwest Douglas Street. Police are waiting on security footage from various houses on Douglas Street.
At 4:59 p.m., report of juveniles damaging merry-go-round in the 300 block of Southwest Brandovold Drive. Determined to be old damage that did not affect the usage of integrity of the play equipment.
At 7:26 p.m., a person was arrested for theft II on Maple Drive.
Monday, April 26
At 4:35 a.m., an individual was lodged into the county jail for robbery III, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft II, and possession of Methamphetamine, on Southeast Fir Villa Road.
At 12:20 p.m., a purse was found in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. The purse contained a small baggie of crystalline substance inside. No suspects.
At 1:21 p.m., a person reported that one of her knives and a pack of cigarettes had been stolen in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:42 p.m., an attempted firearm purchase by a convicted felon was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. Under investigation.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, April 25
At 5:36 a.m., deputies invested the scene of a single-vehicle, hit-and-run crash into a fence and ODOT highway marker in the 2700 block of Independence Highway.
At 3:15 p.m., a resident in the 8600 block of Highland Road reported to deputies, in case they come across it, a 500-pound calf ran off of the property April 13.
At 4:18 p.m., deputies investigated an audible alarm triggered at the Coffee Cabana coffee shack at 9750 Rickreall Road. Upon arrival all windows and doors were secure. The owner was able to remotely open door and allow a deputy to search inside. No persons were around and no damage was found.
At 5:28 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Bridge Street reported someone shot a wild turkey near a fence on his property. The resident reported they confronted an unknown man that it was not his turkey, so he shouldn’t worry about it. A nearby juvenile on a bike witnessed the unknown man shoot the turkey with a shotgun. A neighbor admitted giving the man permission to shoot the turkey, but didn’t know who the male was or where he had gone. The neighbor said the male had been previously allowed to kill turkeys on the property and she thought it would be ok. If found, the suspect will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
At 9:29 p.m., deputies invested a report of an ATV crash with minor injuries within George Kitchen City Park in Falls City.
At 10:31 p.m., deputies investigated a road range incident in which suspect pointed a gun at victims on Wallace Road Northwest Near Zena Road.
At 11:50 p.m., a resident in the South and 3rd street area reported a known suspect stole her vehicle while she was away camping.
Monday, April 26
At 7 a.m., deputies investigated a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver had dozed off and hit the flashing caution signs for the intersection and ended in a field just north of Highway 22.
At 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 3700 block of Limestone Road reported someone threw eggs at their home and car.
At 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 6900 block of Enterprise Road. The resident at the location said he intentionally set ablaze an RV someone abandoned on his property six months ago so he wouldn’t have to tow it.
At 8:53 p.m., a motorist was stopped for fail to drive in lane and driving at slow speeds on Highway 22 at Milepost 23. The driver said he’s having trouble with his front-end suspension shaking when he gets up to 45 - 50 mph and is working with his mechanic to fix the problem.
At 9:25 p.m., a resident in the 8600 block of Grand Ronde Road reported he suspected his injured dog had actually been hit by a vehicle. He is checking with nearby grocery store security to see if they have video proof of the dog being hit.
At 10:22 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a suspect that unlawfully brandished a gun. While talking with the complainant, the suspect vehicle drove by. Because it had a taillight out, the deputy pulled over the vehicle in the 100 block of Bridge Street. After calling the complainant, the deputy was unable to get enough information to effectively ID the suspect regarding the unlawful use of a weapon. However, the driver was cited for Driving Without a License and Driving Uninsured.
Wednesday, April 28
At 6:15 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Main Street in Falls City reported damage caused to his property which included a mailbox that he estimated would cost $1,000 to replace and an electrical box that was knocked over and appeared as though it would need to be replaced. A second deputy was called to a nearby residence to a report of a victim of a hit and run. The victim had crawled to the residence after being dragged by a vehicle while hanging onto the driver door to try and prevent a known suspect from leaving him stranded without any of his belongings which were in the back of the car. The victim was what hit the nearby mailbox and electrical box, suffering road rash on his knees, scratches on his left wrist/hand from holding onto the window, and a sprained ankle/leg. The suspect was later apprehended at 1:50 p.m. for Driving Without Insurance Fail to Perform the Duties of a Driver when Property is Damaged at the intersection of Parry Road and Montgomery Street after deputies looked for him around Falls City. He also faces potential charges for Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Assault 3 and Criminal Mischief II.
At 5:22 a.m., a deputy assisted on an Oregon State Patrol traffic stop on Highway 22 at Milepost 21. The motorist was refusing field sobriety tests, but after OSP read him his rights, he relented but performed poorly on the test. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
At 8:42 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a head on collision on Highway 18 at Grand Ronde Road. On arrival, they learned this was actually a series of a few crashes. The first occurred on Murphy Hill where the suspect vehicle struck a pickup but never stopped and continued eastbound. The second crash occurred when the suspect vehicle rear-ended a third vehicle at Grand Ronde Road and in that collision, struck the same pickup again that had continued following. The suspect driver reportedly attempted to flee the second crash scene but crashed. That driver was impaired and arrested by Oregon State Patrol.
Thursday, April 29
At 2:20 a.m., a motorist was stopped for traveling 68 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 4. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
At 5:36 a.m., a deputy came upon a subject at Clow Corner and Ridell roads, walking from Dallas to his home in Independence. The deputy gave him a ride the rest of the way to his home.
At 6:45 a.m., a resident in the 8200 block of Pacific Highway reported finding a subject on their property that had been on the property twice in the past week. The subject had been spotted entering an unlocked shop building and stole two Stihl Chainsaws and one Echo chainsaw.
At 11:11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of calf remains found at the intersection of Barnhart and Oakdale roads.
At 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in which a driver attempted to make an illegal U-turn on Clow Corner Road, but instead rolled the vehicle over into a ditch.
Friday, April 30
At 1:39 a.m., a deputy responded to a single vehicle, minor-injury but non-blocking crash in which a motorist was eastbound Zena Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at Wallace Road. He traveled east across Wallace Road where he likely was airborne for a short time before his vehicle came to rest about 75 feet down the embankment in the trees.
At 4:15 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Main Street in Monmouth after a deputy observed him driving about 20 mph under the speed limit, intermittent braking and weaving within its lane. After the driver performed poorly on a field sobriety test, he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance.
At 8:25 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 17200 block of Butler Hill Road.
At 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle, non-injury, rear-end accident at East Ellensdale Avenue and Bowersville Road.
At 11:12 a.m., a motorist veered off into the ditch on the southside of East Ellendale Avenue when he came over the crest of the hill towards Bowersville Road when several cars were stopped due to another traffic crash.
At 9:32 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 10:34 p.m., a motorist was cited for Driving Without Insurance and making unsignaled lane changes on Highway 18 at Milepost 26.
Saturday, May 1
At 12:13 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a possible drunk driver. The driver was located and stopped on Highway 22 at Milepost 19. He advised he forgot his wife at the Spirit Mountain Casino and had driven to Salem before realizing it. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. After booking, he was taken back to pick up his wife and they were taken to their vehicle at the location of the traffic stop so she could drive them home.
At 2:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 3:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 16.
At 6:53 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 56.
At 1:59 p.m., deputies contacted a subject at the Wallace Marine Park felony warrant out of Marion County for failure to appear for Burglary 2. Marion County indicated they would not lodge the suspect, so PCSO deputed cited and released the subject.
At 4:40 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at Ridell and Bursel roads. A vehicle attempted to turn left but didn’t see the second vehicle attempting to pass him and they collided.
At 4:59 p.m., a deputy assisted in the arrest of a motorist on Highway 22 near Van Well Road for reckless driving, after nearly causing a head-on collision, and for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
At 9:13 p.m., a deputy observed a motorist swerving and unable to hold their lane while travelling North on Edgewater Street. After initiating a stop, the deputy determined the driver was not impaired, but was driving on a suspended license. She was cited and released to a friend who picked her up.
At 10:51 p.m., a motorist from Washington was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at Milepost 21. The driver received a warning for speeding but was cited for Failure to Have a Operator’s License.
Sunday, May 2
At 3:10 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone and for driving without a license on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 3:05 a.m., a deputy responded to a single-vehicle crash on Gardner Road near Kings Valey Highway. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
At 3:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone and for driving without a license on Highway 22 at Milepost 14.
At 3:26 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 101 mph in a 55 mph zone and for driving without a license on Highway 22 at Milepost 14.
At 4:31 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Stone Road. The driver smelled strongly of marijuana and had water/glassy eyes that were slightly bloodshot. He consented to a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.
At 8:55 a.m., a motorist who returned to his vehicle on Highway 22 at Milepost 3 after being arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant found it broken into. Damage was estimated at about $1,000, and several items taken, including a bag from the trunk, valued at $100 and containing about $300 of cannabis.
At 5:38 p.m., a subject was arrested for Trespassing 1 and Burglary 2 for steeling items from a residence in the 7400 block of Gold Creek Road.
At 10:04 p.m., a deputy assisted in the delivery of an arrest warrant of a subject in the 7100 block of Ridgeway Road. The subject was taken into custody without incident.
Independence Police Department
Arrests April 20-26
Adan Rincon, 38, of Independence, was arrested for reckless driving and Theft 3 – Shoplifting.
Brandon Keith Miller, 29, of Salem, was arrested for Driving While Suspended – Misdemeanor.
