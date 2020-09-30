Itemizer-Observer staff report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, Sept. 18
At 12:44 a.m., police responded to reports of a man hopping a fence into an apartment complex while holding a machete on Southeast Hankel Street.
At 2:30 p.m., police told a suspect to stop yelling and bothering people at 109 E. Ellendale Ave.
At 3 p.m., police arrested Juan Leos for second-degree theft at Dutch Bros. Coffee, 515 S.E. Jefferson St. after allegedly stealing two large cans of coffee.
At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a four-vehicle, non-injury accident at the Metro Gardens Apartments, 528 S.W. Levens St. Kimberly McKean was cited for driving without insurance.
At 5:53 p.m., police arrested Kristen Petersen for attempting to assault a police officer, resisting arrest, domestic harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct at Safeway, 138 W. Ellendale Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 19
At 3:37 a.m., police questioned a man who was hanging out and practicing his singing at the Spray-N-Shine car wash, 332 S. Main St.
1:14 p.m., police responded to a burglar alarm on Northwest Denton Avenue. It was literally a cat burglar. The alarm was set off by a cat.
At 7:57 p.m., police responded to a citizen complaint about children playing hide-and-seek on Southeast Davis Court. The children were being supervised by their parents.
Sunday, Sept. 20
At 12:31 a.m., police responded to a person possibly having a negative reaction to acid, causing him to be violent, at West Valley Hospital, 525 S.E. Washington St. Medics transported the suspect to Salem Hospital.
At 12:14 p.m., police responded to a conflict on East Ellendale Avenue where one party was accusing the other of being a pedophile and threatening to break his legs. He added that they are no longer friends. Police noted no criminal activity.
At 4:19 p.m., police responded to reports of a homeless woman who was stressed out and crying at 600 Southwest Allgood Street. She allegedly threatened to abandon her two dogs in the park. Police told the complainant to call back if the dogs were actually abandoned.
At 4:19 p.m., police responded to reports from Southwest Augustus Street that a 15-year-old boy who was angry at his parents for grounding him. Members of the Mobile Crisis Response Team responded because the boy was reported to be an emotionally disturbed person. The parents declined to press criminal charges.
At 4:21 p.m., police responded to Dallas City Park, 300 S.W. Brandvold Drive, and reports of a lost Victoria’s Secret wallet and keys to a Dodge.
At 5:41 p.m., police responded to reports of suspects throwing rocks at minors at the skatepark at 1005 S.E. LaCreole Drive. Police located and lectured the suspects before issuing them a parking citation.
At 7:20 p.m., police responded to Burger King, 434 E. Ellendale Ave., where an employee reported being kissed without her consent by a coworker. Police are investigating.
Monday, Sept. 21
At 1:32 a.m., police responded to a suspect described in the report as having “used a little too much meth” and having a negative reaction on Southwest Cherry Street. The suspect was allegedly experiencing paranoia. Medics were reportedly able to eventually sedate him enough to transport him to medical care.
At 7: 38 a.m., police responded to reports of male genitalia spray-painted on the side of Lyle Elementary School, 185 S.W. Levens St.
At 9:18 p.m., Jacob Kemme was banned from OpenRoad Transportation, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., and Quinnia Dubrasky was banned from 244 E. Ellendale Ave. Police responded at 10:14 p.m. to Dubrasky when she was allegedly yelling while cleaning up her tent and moving her belongings. Police reported they left her alone to finish packing up. Police reported at 12:04 p.m. that she yelled and swore at an officer, but added she understood the situation.
At 10:38 a.m., police picked up Destine Rigdon on a Lane County warrant at 189 S.W. Academy St.
At 11:12 a.m., police investigated reports of road rage at 138 W. Ellendale Ave. where an unidentified suspect allegedly threw a can of coke and dented a vehicle.
At 11:18 a.m. police advised a juvenile on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff against sending people inappropriate photos and messages.
At 1:19 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at 740 Main St. One of the drivers was reportedly very upset and aggressive, so police remained on the scene while the two parties exchanged insurance information. Both drivers were licensed and insured.
At 3:48 p.m., police responded at complaint on Southeast Hankel Street that a neighbor was pitching dried-up dead rats over a fence into the complainant’s backyard and onto her carport roof. The complainant said she would install a camera.
At 6:50 p.m., police responded to reports at 300 S.E. Uglow Avenue that someone was talking loudly on his phone about wanting to kill someone. The suspect allegedly told police he was upset because he just learned that his friend’s daughter was sexually assaulted when she was 8 years old. He allegedly said he wasn’t going to kill the person. He was just very upset.
At 10:26 p.m., police responded to a caller on Southeast Ash St. who was concerned about a missing hunter. He had reportedly gone hunting 1:30 p.m. and had not returned home or her calls to him went directly to voicemail. The woman wanted police to “ping” his phone, but they explained they can’t do that when a phone is turned off. She said she would try to find him herself and hung up the phone. Police reportedly tried calling her back, but their calls went directly to voicemail.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
At 8:28 p.m., police responded to a small fire started under a covered area on Southwest Washington St. They also discovered graffiti written with a Sharpie.
At 1:32 p.m., police spoke with a woman on West Ellendale Avenue and told her it was inappropriate to send pictures of her ex-boyfriend’s genitalia to a case worker. She was reportedly advised she risks harassment charges if she sends more pictures.
At 7;49 p.m., police responded to reports of a broken windshield on Southwest Walnut Avenue, A female suspect allegedly denied any disturbance. Police said she appeared intoxicated and was not providing any information. They also reported they were unable to contact the victim.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
At 1:21 a.m., police arrested Derek Bumgardner on multiple warrants at the Dallas Mobilehome Village, 573 E. Ellendale Ave.
At 4:40 a.m., police responded to complaints of a woman singing near Walmart, 321 N.E. Kings Valley Highway. Police determined the woman and the man with her were waiting to go to work and were not intoxicated. The woman reportedly told police she was singing because she loves to sing.
At 8:07 a.m., police checked out a homeless camp near the railroad tracks in the 1300 block of Southeast Lyle Street. All the tents and occupants were gone, but a great deal of trash was reportedly left behind.
At 8:54 a.m., police investigated an alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old by an adult male on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
At 9:14 a.m., police investigated a sexual assault that allegedly committed on Southeast Hankel Street on Aug. 10, 2017, against an 11-year-old by an adult male.
At 9:21 a.m., police investigated a possible case of sexual abuse between a 12-year-old male and a 7-year-old sibling on Southeast Lyle Street.
At 12:45 p.m., police responded to Safeway, 138 E. Ellendale Ave., where a woman was reportedly wearing nothing but her socks.
At 3:23 p.m., police responded to complaints by neighbors near Main and Church streets that there were homeless people at the water tower. Police reported finding no signs of activity at the tower.
At 7:02 p.m., police responded to reports of a stalker at 783 S.W. Church St. The female suspect requested an attorney.
At 10:35 p.m., police responded to complaints about suspicious activity at the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 S.W. 13th St. It turned out to be a man teaching his son to drive.
Thursday, Sept. 24
At 8:21 a.m., police arrested Gene Satter on multiple warrants. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 4:55 p.m., police responded to reports to gunplay at 1250 S.E. Holman Ave. The suspects were playing outside with an Airsoft gun, which fires plastic BBs at a low velocity.
At 5:21 p.m., police responded to a woman on Southwest Rainbow Avenue who threatened to kill herself with insulin. Police calmed her down, and members of the Mobile Crisis Response Team were able to take her across town to a friend’s house.
At 7:46 p.m., police responded to a citizen on East Ellendale Avenue who discovered four shells from World War II in his grandfather’s rock collection. After it was determined they were not live rounds, the person decided to keep them for his own collection.
Independence Police Department
Rogelio Hernandez Bravom, 36, of Independence was arrested in the 1100 block of E Street Sept. 17 for DUII and reckless endangerment.
Salvador Hernandez Rodriguez, 30, of Salem arrested at South Main and B streets Sept, 19 for DUII.
Sandy Marie Timmons, 55, of Independence was arrested in the 700 block of F Street Sept. 20 on a warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Diego Israel Cisneros, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Gun Club Road Sept. 21 on a warrant and for driving while suspended.
Cody Chad Brateng, 21, was arrested in the 700 block of Main Street on a warrant.
