Itemizer-Observer Report
MONMOUTH — Polk County Warming Centers has reported that its supply trailer was stolen over the weekend.
The trailer is filled with supplies for the warming shelter to assist people who have no where to go when temperatures dip to freezing or below at night. Warming centers operate out of several locations in Polk County and provide people with a place to stay warm. The trailer was taken from Cultivate Church on Highway 99W in Monmouth sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Anyone with information, or who has seen the trailer is asked to call Monmouth Police Department, 503-838-1109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.