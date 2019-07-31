I am beginning to think President Trump dislikes everything and everyone, including our world. Since taking office, over 80 environmental rules and regulations have been repealed, eight pertaining to animals, three pertaining to toxic substances and four for water pollution. Add this to the withdrawal from the French Global Warming group and I can’t help but think he doesn’t care what happens to the earth.
He has no regard for people — especially minorities. He allowed an oil pipeline be run across Native American sacred land in South Dakota. His attacks on the four congresswomen of color are unbelievable. Even Fox News’ Judicial Analyst accused Trump of “unleashing a torrent of hate” for attacks on the Congresswomen. Fox also objected to Trump’s statement that kids in cages at the border are being “treated fine.”
At first, Trump said he was unhappy about the audience shouting “send her back” but the next day calls them “incredible patriots.” His hate is contagious — a store clerk in Naperville, Illinois, told customers to “go back to their country.” A woman in Louisiana used the N-word and said she saw nothing wrong with it and would use it again.
Rep. Elijah Cummings from Baltimore is now under attack from Trump, who tweeted 16 negative comments about Cummings in an hour on July 28. Shouldn’t he be running the country?
Even his cabinet is abandoning ship. “Acting” Customs and Border Protection Chief and Director of National Intelligence Agency are both stepping down.
Clifford Brown
Dallas
