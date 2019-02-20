Blue Dolphin swimmers qualify for state tournament
DALLAS — Five swimmers of the Blue Dolphins swim team in Dallas have qualified for the state tournament.
Sydney Alamein, 13 of LaCreole Middle School has qualified for the 1,650-yard free, 500-yard free, 100-yard back, 400-yard individual medley, 200-yard butterfly, 1,000-yard free, 200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard freestyle.
Taylor Hagedorn, 14, of Talmadge Middle School has qualified for the 1,650-yard free, 500-yard free, 200-yard free and 400-yard individual medley.
Lonny Stork,13, of LMS has qualified for 200-yard back, 100-yard back, 500-yard free and 400-yard individual medley.
Gentry Hagedorn, 12, of TMS qualified for the 100-yard butterfly.
Ellie DeCrae, 17, of West Salem High School has qualified for the 100-yard butterfly and the 200-yard butterfly at Senior State.
The state tournament is Feb. 22-23 in Corvallis.
Dallas High School looking for OHSET funding
Members of Dallas High School’s Oregon High School Equestrian Team are looking for funding to cover the costs of the upcoming season. These members are working hard to cover the costs themselves by cleaning stalls and homes, but there are quite a few more costs they will not be able to cover themselves.
For more information, email student and OHSET member Krista Cook at dcook99@hotmail.com or send donations to 496 SE Isenburg St., Dallas, 97338.
WOU adds sixth home game to 2019 football schedule
MONMOUTH—For the fourth time since joining NCAA Division II, the Western Oregon Football team will enjoy six home games after the team filled its open date on the 2019 schedule with a game against Midwestern State (Texas).
The Wolves will now play six GNAC competitions and five dates against members of the Lone Star Conference to make up the 11-game schedule.
The Wolves will open the 2019 season on the road in a Thursday game against Angelo State (Texas) on Sept. 5. WOU will host against Texas A&M Commerce on Sept. 14 for the home opener.
WOU also experienced six-game home schedules in 2005, 2012 and 2015. The Wolves are 53-34 (.609) while playing at home at McArthur Field since moving to NCAA Division II in 2000.
