Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for April 28
Event: Low Gross/Low Net — Yellow Tees
Gross: First place — Tie — Ted Bennett & Kevin Moen — 33; second place — Tie — Paul Disney, Jim Schroeder & Rocky Kygar — 35; third place — Tie — Ken Ross, Bob(Uno) Bennett & Wayne Weathers — 37
Net: First place — Wayne Baughman - 30; second place — Tie — Eric Olson & Steve Ross — 31; third place — Tie — Al Falman & Dan Hanson — 32: fourth place — Tie — Ray Stratton, Brian Halin, Larry Ferguson & Dave Voves — 34; fifth place — Tie — Mike McDowell, Mike Romasco, Vern Smith, Bob Parksion & John Mangini — 35.
Have a story? Contact Jennifer Biberston at jhalley@polkio.com.
