Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, July 16, 2019:
Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Combo Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Kevin Moen - 35; 2nd Place - Paul Disney - 37; 3rd Place - Ted Bennett - 38; 4th Place - Tie - Robert Carmona & Lee Gamaney - 39;
Net: 1st Place - Wayne Baughman - 31; 2nd Place - Tie - Steve Ross, Al Fahlman, Glen White & Don Seth - 33; 3rd Place - Tie - Junior Carmona, Larry Hatcher & John Mangini - 33;
Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, 2019:
Event: Cross Creek Men’s Club Championship - Low Gross/Low Net - Sat. - Green Tees; Sun. - Orange Tees
Gross: Flight A - 1st Place - Ted Bennet - 73, 77; 2nd Place - Bob (Uno) Bennett - 79, 77;
Flight B - 1st Place - Pat Farrell - 87, 84; 2nd Place - Jack Duncan - 90. 86;
Net: Flight A - 1st Place - Rocky Kygar - 65, 70; 2nd Place - Brian Halin - 69, 70; 3rd Place - Tie - Greg Fisher - 72, 68; Ray Stratton - 72, 68;
Flight B - 1st Place - Tie - Al Fahlman - 66, 72; Lynn Hurt - 67, 71; 3rd Place - Wayne Baughman - 71, 74;
WOU women’s basketball team hosting skills camp
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University women’s basketball team will be holding a Skills Camp on September 14 at the New PE Building on the campus of WOU.
The fourth annual WOU Skills Camp will run from 9:30 until 3 p.m. and is open to high school students in grades 7-12. The WOU coaching staff and players will be present for fundamental and developmental instruction. This camp will give aspiring college student-athletes a college-level skills training experience. The camp will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.
Cost will be $65 and campers are asked to bring water and sack lunch or money (several lunch options are available in town), wear appropriate basketball clothing (reversible) and shoes.
Please register by Sept. 10 by filling out and returning the registration, medical information and camp waiver that can be downloaded at wouwolves.com.
Registration can also be found there.
Any questions related to the camp can be directed to Assistant Coach Katie Girten via email: girtenk@wou.edu or phone at 858-335-7355
