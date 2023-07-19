Rabbit and cavy breeders from throughout the region traveled to the Polk County Fairgrounds to see how their animals fared against the competition.
The event drew 51 breeds of rabbits, 13 breeds of cavies (or guinea pigs), 12 judges, and one national president - Josh Humphries of Tennessee - of the American Rabbit Breeders Association (ARBA). The two-day show was hosted by Club Wanderlust earlier this month.
According to show superintendent Gavin Guyette of Medford, breeders had four opportunities to present their rabbits to four different judges. This way they receive a general consensus as to how their rabbit compares to breed standards.
The fact that rabbits are held to such high standards surprises many people.
“I say I show rabbits and they’re like I thought that was just a dog thing,” said Guyette. “I mean, there are people here who have 2,000 rabbits back at home. That was my biggest shock. Learning that there are breeders that have that many rabbits. I’ve got maybe 40, and I think that’s a lot.”
Rabbit shows are similar in structure to dog shows.
“With each breed there will be a line-up. So out of that breed, however many rabbits there are, there’s a best rabbit,” explained Guyette. “At the end of the show, all of the best rabbits go up together, and there’s a best of show chosen.”
A reserve champion is also chosen, which is essentially the overall runner-up.
It’s a judge’s responsibility to compare a rabbit’s characteristics to recognized standards for that breed.
“We do have a standard of perfection that describes the ideal for each breed. So we judge to that standard,” said judge Scott Rodriguez of Cheyenne, Wyoming. “Each breed has unique characteristics and unique qualities … You’re applying the standard and judging the rabbit to that standard of perfection. So there is a rhyme and a reason to it.”
Many judges grow into the position.
“Lot of judges start out as exhibitors and breeders,” said Rodriguez. “And then over the years they just acquire a lot of knowledge attending all kinds of shows.”
There is a licensing process for those who want to become judges. This process includes oral and written exams, apprenticeships under eight other judges and at least five years of membership in the ARBA.
Rodriquez sits on the board of directors of ARBA. His region includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Miranda Bennett, from Albany, is a breeder. Her rabbit is a Holland Lop, he’s named Tomahawk and he’s eight months old. He’s been a grand champion at several shows and is available for breeding..
Bennett described the standards judges look for in an ideal Holland Lop, an English breed.
“You want them to have a bulldog-shaped head, be thick boned,” said Bennett. “You want them to have these short, stump-looking legs, like a tree stump. You shouldn’t see any long legs on them.”
Also important, added Bennett, is a “big, nice and fat round butt that goes all the way to the table, with a nice big skirt on him. And you want them to have a nice short body.”
It also helps a breeder’s chances if their Holland Lop’s ears are stuck to the chin.
There’s more to breeding than aesthetics and ribbon collecting.
“We’re breeding rabbits to pretty much better the breed, make them be around longer and help them become healthier,” said Bennett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.