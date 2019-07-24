DALLAS — The exterior of the historic side of Polk County Courthouse is getting a face lift — work that will improve its appearance, but also preserve it.
That is the most noticeable of several projects the county will complete during the next 18 months at the courthouse complex and at its public works facilities.
“They are beginning the historic preservation of the exterior, and they’ll also be repairing all the windows of the historic courthouse,” said County Administrator Greg Hansen. “That’ll be phase one of probably three, or four or five phases. We’ll run phases until our money runs out.”
Hansen said the county has about $6 million to spend on exterior and interior repairs and improvements to the buildings at the courthouse complex. The work is paid for through revenue bonds, which will be paid back with income the county receives from its portion of the federal timber cut in Polk County.
“We are getting the money upfront and are going to pay for it over the next 20 years,” Hansen said. “You use existing money virtually like a home equity loan.”
In 2018, the county failed to pass a general obligation bond that would have financed repairs and upgrades at the courthouse complex. While voters didn’t approve providing property taxes to pay for the work, maintenance and preservation for the historic portion of the courthouse is still necessary, Hansen said following the vote. About six months later, during the run up to the May 2019 election, he said that the outcome of the public safety levy renewal vote would determine whether the county would seek revenue bonds to complete some of the work included in the general obligation bond request. If the public safety levy failed, revenue used to pay back the revenue bonds would have been needed elsewhere, he said.
The $6 million budget will be spent on the most critical needs on the repair list.
“We are going to do the main things that we wanted to do without utilization of a general obligation bond,” Hansen said. “We are not using any of the public safety money. People have already asked that question. The public safety levy is for public safety.”
Work began earlier this year with repair on the Polk County Jail roof and sky bridge. If you noticed a tar smell in the downtown area, it was that project. The roof work is nearly complete.
This month, restoring the crumbling brick on the historic courthouse began.
“What they are basically doing is they are power washing it. There are places were the stone is deteriorating, so they will essentially chip that away until they get back to hard stone,” Hansen said. “Hopefully, they do get back to hard stone.”
Then workers will replace the chipped-away stone with an epoxy compound, Hansen said.
“It will look rock-like. Then they will seal the whole thing to try to preserve it from water and freezing and those things, from eroding it any quicker,” he said.
Windows will be replaced in the historic courthouse building, completing exterior work. Then, the annex portion of the courthouse complex will also get a facelift to have it better blend in with the old side. Windows and the roof will be replaced on the annex, too.
“We are basically going to button up the outside, and then, with monies we have left over, we will be replacing the elevators, upgrading the HVAC, and we’re going to do some security upgrades to the courthouse complex,” Hansen said.
He said the emergency generator, now in the basement of the old courthouse building, will be moved outside.
“After that, if we have money left over, we will probably do some interior remodeling,” Hansen said.
At the same time, the county has begun a $7 million to $8 million project at the Polk County Public Works facility, which will add a new building to house the public works crew and repair or remodel existing structures.
That project will relocate the county emergency operations center, or EOC, from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at the courthouse to the new building. Emergency responders would use an EOC as a command center if a significant natural disaster or other emergency arises.
“The reality is, if there is a Big One, that may not be a place that we can conduct business,” Hansen said. “A single floor building is obviously more likely to survive than a multiple floor building. And it will be a new building, built to higher earthquake standards than ones that were built before earthquake standards were even thought of.”
The current public works building will be remodeled, as well as outbuildings on the property that are used to store equipment.
Projects at public works, like the courthouse repairs, will be paid for with revenue bonds. This time the source of income is the department’s increased allocation of gas tax revenue from the state. Constructing a new EOC will be paid for with general fund resources, not gas tax revenue, Hansen said.
He said the department will use about $400,000 yearly out of $6.2 million budget to pay for the bonds. He said gas tax revenue can be used to pay back the bonds as long as it pays for a public works project.
“We are going to try to impact road maintenance the least amount possible,” he said.
