Rosalee Kershaw, a resident of Monmouth, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home under Hospice Care.
She was born in Mountain View, Missouri, the daughter of Richard and Golda Roberts. Rosalee married Jeff Kershaw on July 28, 1977, in Dallas, Oregon.
Rosalee drove a school bus in for the Dallas School District for many years. During the summertime she drove children to the bean fields at Eola.
Rosalee was an accomplished baker. She had her own cake business in Dallas for many years. She was well known for her beautiful wedding cakes and cakes for all occasions. She even made her own wedding cake.
She later went to work for Cherriots in Salem driving a bus and retired on Jan. 11, 1991.
Rosalee owned and operated Fancy Threads in Monmouth. She was an excellent seamstress. She also specialized in embroidery in her home business. Rosalee and Jeff enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii and Alaska. She was a member of the BPOE Independence Elks Lodge #1950.
She is survived by her husband Jeff Kershaw, daughters Alice Dankenbring and Kathryn Marsh along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Rosalee’s Life on Saturday, June 5 at 4 p.m. at the Independence Elks Lodge #1950. Casual attire is requested. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested for the BPOE Independence Elks Lodge #1950 Building Fund in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory go to www.dallastribute.com
