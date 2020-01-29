Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The city has postponed its search for a new permanent public works director.
City manager Brian Latta gave the Dallas City Council an update on the search at its Jan. 21 meeting, saying that he will conduct a third round of recruiting in late April or May.
The city has been searching for a permanent leader for the department since September. Former interim director Gene Green stepped down in October. Currently, Tom Gilson, the engineering and environment services supervisor, is overseeing the department.
“We went out for a second round of recruiting for a public works director position. We received 12 applications and about five to six met minimal qualifications,” Latta said “I wasn’t overly thrilled with any of the candidates, so I decided to postpone interviewing those candidates and to go out at the end of spring time, end of April or early May, for another round of solicitations.”
The city is in the process of looking for another interim director, who will serve for five to seven months while the city seeks to fill the role permanently.
“That person will fill the gap to help with budget for the department, as well as do an assessment for that entire department to really see how it’s operating, what are improvements we can make?” Latta said.
Councilor Ken Woods Jr. asked why the city struggled to find enough good candidates. Latta said it was timing.
“It’s really hard to get good candidates or a lot of candidates around the holidays” Latta said. “Sometimes you get lucky, you never know, but traditionally, it’s not the best time to recruit for anything,”
In the first search, the city made an offer to a candidate, but was turned down, he said. The city will retain the resumes of the applicants who did qualify for the job and notify them in April that the search is open again to see if they are still interested.
“Not to say that the candidate is not there,” Latta said. “I just don’t feel like there’s enough quality candidates to make it worth it to go through a whole recruitment process now.”
