Devoted father, beloved brother, uncle, great uncle, and lifelong animal lover, Sheridan lived kindly, compassionately and was an example to all on graciousness. His love and knowledge of plants was widely known and he spent most of his life sharing that love with all that he met, leaving a legacy of gardening enthusiasts. With a sweet tooth that was unsurpassed, no one ever entered his home and left without copious treats! His loving smile and kindness will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

