Devoted father, beloved brother, uncle, great uncle, and lifelong animal lover, Sheridan lived kindly, compassionately and was an example to all on graciousness. His love and knowledge of plants was widely known and he spent most of his life sharing that love with all that he met, leaving a legacy of gardening enthusiasts. With a sweet tooth that was unsurpassed, no one ever entered his home and left without copious treats! His loving smile and kindness will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police report for Nov. 17
- Police report for Nov. 10
- From military man to mayor
- Matthew Thomas Allison
- Dallas football advances in upset victory
- Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman 'grew closer during lockdown'
- OSAA executive board to vote on new high school leagues
- Karma celebrates three years of brewing a friendly community
- Tualatin-based firm expands to Dallas
- Tualatin-based Ascentec Engineering expands to Dallas
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Sheriff faces potential crisis hiring new deputies
- Indy names police chief interim city manager
- Dallas honors its best
- Dog owners searching for a fun time find it in Barn Hunt
- Sheridan Antone Thompson-Green
- ODFW recreation report: Updates for Nov. 10
- ODFW kicks off popular brood trout stockings
- Native landscape management topic of museum presentation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.