Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton presented Life Saving Awards July 21 to Zane Sparre, Tyler Lyski, and Izik Burtchell for their actions June 2 in Falls City.
At about 7 p.m. June 2, Sgt. Greg Caudill and deputies Mike Smith and Levi Higgins responded to a reported water rescue at the falls in Falls City.
According to the sheriff’s office, a man visiting the falls, Jeremiah, had walked out on a downed tree, above the falls, and slipped causing him to fall headfirst over the edge of the falls.
He landed on his head and back on the rocks below, and was unconscious in the water. Sparre, Lyski, and Burtchell jumped into the water and were able to keep Jeremiah stabilized and his head above water until help arrived.
Jeremiah was ultimately rescued from the water and transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained.
Garton praised the trio of heroes during the ceremony.
“Because of your quick actions and seeing someone in distress, who was obviously injured, you jumped into the water to help save his life. Not everyone would do what you did, and I am glad you were there, at that exact moment in time, which allowed you to save that young man’s life,” Garton said. “When a lot of people would just prefer to record the incident on their phones, you acted, and you should be proud of that and more people should take your lead.“
