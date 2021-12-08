Itemizer-Observer report
DALLAS — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office celebrated Dec. 1 the swearing in of Deputy Stevan Parra and Deputy John Erickson to the Patrol Division.
Parra was raised in Independence and graduated from Central High-School. In December of 2014, Parra enlisted in the reserve component with the United States Marine Corps. He completed his military service in December of 2020, achieving the rank of corporal. Parra later graduated from Chemeketa Community College and subsequently transferred to Western Oregon University where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice in 2018. Parra previously worked in the HVAC industry and since June of 2020 has been a reserve deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
During his spare time Parra enjoys going to sporting events such as Duck or Beaver football games.
Erickson was raised in the Willamette Valley and graduated from the Chemeketa Early College High School program. Erickson first became involved in law enforcement as a cadet with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. He served in this position for four years. In January, Erickson was hired as a reserve deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He previously worked in the construction equipment sales industry.
During his spare time Erickson likes to spend time with his friends and family as well as his dog, Frank. Erickson is a self-described history buff and can usually be found watching a history documentary, reading a history book or visiting a historical site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.