Dallas chamber has new office
The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce has a new permanent location at 240 SW Washington St.
The move was effective on Tuesday (June 1).
For more information: 503- 623-256.
Time to vote for your favorite
Submissions are in for the Luckiamute Watershed Council’s photo contest.
Between now and June 30, you can vote for your favorites in each category. The three photos in each category with the most votes will advance to the semi-finals. LWC’s Education and Outreach Committee will select the winning photograph for each category.
BeckenRidge hosts Father’s Day event
Just in time for Father’s Day Weekend, the BeckenRidge Vineyard, 300 Reuben Boise Road, will hold Rods & Rock n Roll on June 19, featuring a classic car show, live music and plenty of food and spirits. The event’s car show will be from 1 to 4 p.m. and Live Music by 77AM is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. For tickets: https://beckenridge.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.