Grand Ronde —The Spirit Mountain Community Fund awarded $723,619 to 28 nonprofit organizations in Benton, Clackamas, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties during a quarterly check presentation in Grand Ronde on Sept. 11.
Nonprofits in Polk County include Family Building Blocks Inc. — $50,000; Oregon Native American Business & Entrepreneurship Network — $50,000.
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde is committed to honoring the tribal traditions of sharing and giving back to the community. In 1997, in an effort to uphold these traditions, the tribe formed the Spirit Mountain Community Fund, dedicating 6 percent of all casino revenue to nonprofit organizations in an 11-county area of northwest Oregon.
Grants are awarded in the following categories: arts & culture, education, environmental protection, health, historical preservation, problem gaming and public safety.
Since inception, the Community Fund awarded 2,784 grants to non-profit organizations in NW Oregon totaling $81,905,728.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.