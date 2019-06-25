MONMOUTH — For the first time in the 33-year history of the event, the Western Oregon University Wolves Athletic Auction and premier fundraising event took place on campus in the New P.E. building, and turned into a record-breaking evening.
More than $85,000 for student-athlete scholarships came in during the June 1 fundraiser, which doubles the previous record from last year. More than 250 Western Oregon University supporters came to bid on silent and live auction items, enjoy food and beverages, interact with student-athletes and coaches, and hear incredible student-athlete stories.
“This year’s auction was another outstanding example of the generosity and loyal support of WOU Athletics by our fans, friends, family, alumni and sponsors,” said Assistant Athletic Director for Development Michael Feuling. “The money raised will have a tremendous impact by providing opportunities for current and future student-athletes.
The evening also celebrated the many competitive successes the Wolves Athletics teams experienced this year, both individually and as teams. The much-anticipated 2018-19 athletic highlight video was enjoyed by attendees.
“At the auction, we were able to highlight our campus and our student-athletes’ successes,” said Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Curtis Campbell. “It has been a tremendous year, and this event gives us the momentum we need as we look to accomplish our goal of graduating champions.”
Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club
For Tuesday, June 18, 2019:
Event: Low Gross / Low Net - Black Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Kevin O’Brien - 39; 2nd Place - Jim Schroeder - 41; 3rd Place - Tie - Rocky Kygar & Bruce Walter - 42; 4th Place - Ted Bennett - 43.
Net: 1st Place - Bill Hansen - 33; 2nd Place - Steve Ross - 34; 3rd Place - Al Fahlman - 35; 4th Place - Tie - Jim Montgomery & Mike McDowell - 38; 5th Place - Tie - Bill Bishop, Larry Ferguson, Jim Cain, Jim Morrison, Lee Gamaney & Ben Talon-Kayne - 39.
Sign up kids for July 4 triathlon
The annual kids triathlon, formerly during Summerfest, is slated for July 4 this year at the Dallas Aquatic Center, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Kids ages 4-12 can come and participate in the event, which includes a swim, bike ride and run.
Distances for each event will vary depending on age categories.
Cost to register is $25 and includes a T-shirt and a medal. Parents can register their kids at the DAC or at Dallas City Hall.
For more information contact Sheila Peirce at Sheila.peirce@dallasor.gov, or the DAC at 503-623-9715.
