Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club
Tuesday, June 25, 2018:
Event: Two Man Scramble - Low Gross / Low Net - Combo Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Dave Watson & Greg Fisher - 34; 2nd Place - Tie - Paul Disney & Kevin O’Brien and
Junior Carmona & Robert Carmona - 35;
Net: 1st Place - Jim Cain & Pat Farrell - 29.50; 2nd Place - Mike McDowell & Jerry Renfroe - 30.25; 3rd Place - Bob Hughes & Jim Morrison - 30.50; 4th Place - Tie - Chuck Woodbeck & Glen White and Steve Ross & Ken Ross - 31.25.
Wolves on the Green golf tournament set for Aug. 1
MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University Department of Athletics announced the fourth annual Wolves on the Green Golf Tournament benefiting women’s athletics.
The tournament will be on Thursday, Aug. 1, and will be at Cross Creek Golf Course in Dallas, with a noon shotgun start. The goal of the tournament is to bring together community members, friends, family, and alumni in support of the current and future female student-athletes at WOU. The money generated from this tournament will go to enhance each of the women’s sports programs needs as it looks to create championship experiences both in the classroom and in competition. Teams can enjoy a day spent with fellow Wolves fans while engaging with coaches, student-athletes, and staff. There will be an opportunity to win a new car by making a hole in one from title sponsor Capitol Auto. The registration fee is $105 per person or $400 for a foursome, and includes 18 holes of a golf, cart, post-round dinner and player gift. Sponsorship opportunities are available including hole sponsorships ($250) and friend sponsorships ($100). Contact the Athletic Development Office for additional sponsorship opportunities.
For more information or to register for the event, call 503-838-8449, or email feulingm@wou.edu.
