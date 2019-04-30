Cross Creek Golf Results
Results from Cross Creek Men’s Club for Tuesday, April 23, 2019:
Two Man Best Ball - Blind Draw - Low Gross / Low Net - Yellow Tees
Gross: 1st Place - Bob “Dos” Bennett & Kevin Moen - 30; 2nd Place - Tie - Rocky Kygar & Rich Dominick and Lee Gamaney & Wayne Weathers - 34;
Net: 1st Place - Wayne Baughman & Jack Duncan - 26; 2nd Place - Jim Montgomery & Glen White - 27;
3rd Place - Tie - Bob “Uno” Bennett & Bruce Walter and Al Fahlman & Paul Disney - 29.
10 Wolves named to Academic All-GNAC team
PORTLAND — Including three-time honoree Ryanne Whitaker, a total of 10 Western Oregon softball players earned Academic All-GNAC accolades, as announced by the conference office Monday.
Fellow seniors Haley Fabian and Jenna Kelly joined Whitaker on the team for the second straight year. Juniors Kennedy Coy and Chandler Bishop were honored for the first time as well as five sophomores from the squad. Fabian holds the highest GPA among upperclassman. Alyson Drury, a sophomore, was the lone eligible softball student-athlete to post a perfect 4.00 GPA in the entire conference.
The Wolves boasted the second-highest team total for players named to the All-Academic Team of the eight GNAC softball programs.
WOU baseball remains in title hunt
MONMOUTH — With a regular-season title still within reach, the Western Oregon baseball team will close out the regular season with a four-game series at Saint Martin’s on May 3-4.
Western Oregon (25-11, 22-11 GNAC)
Friday, May 3, 2019 (DH) • at Saint Martin’s • 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 4, 2019 (DH) • at Saint Martin’s • 12 p.m.
Live Video/Stats: Live stats at: gnac.tv
GNAC CHASE: With four games to play and WOU and MSU Billings playing unbalanced schedules, the regular-season title will come down to the highest winning percentage among GNAC competitions. MSUB can clinch the title with three or more wins in the final weekend. WOU would need at least three wins and multiple MSUB losses to nab first place in the GNAC standings.
