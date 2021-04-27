Wednesday, April 28
Central/KVCS baseball at West Salem, 5 p.m.
Central softball vs. West Salem, 5 p.m.
Central boys tennis vs Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
Dallas boys tennis vs. Silverton, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis at Silverton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
Central girls tennis at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.
Dallas track & field at South Albany, 3:30 p.m.
Perrydale softball at St. Paul, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 30
Central softball at McKay, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball vs. North Salem/McKay, 5 pm.
Dallas/Falls City softball at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
Central softball vs. Corvallis, noon.
Perrydale track & field at Jewell, 10:30 a.m.
Monday, May 3
Central/KVCS baseball at North Salem, 5 p.m.
Central boys golf at Dallas, 12:30 p.m.
Central girls golf at West Albany, 1 p.m.
Central softball vs. North Salem, 5 p.m.
Central boy tennis vs. West Albany, 4 p.m.
Central girls tennis at West Albany, 4 p.m.
Dallas baseball at McNary, 5 p.m.
Dallas boys golf at MWC Tournament, 12:30 p.m.
Dallas girls golf at Lebanon, 10 a.m.
Dallas/Falls City softball vs. McNary, 5 p.m.
Dallas boys tennis vs. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
Central/KCVS baseball vs. McNary, 5 p.m.
Central softball at McNary, 5 p.m.
Dallas baseball vs. Silverton, 5 p.m.
Dallas/ Falls City softball at Silverton, 5 p.m.
Dallas boys tennis at North Salem, 4 p.m.
Dallas girls tennis vs. North Salem, 4 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
