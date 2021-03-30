Schedule
Wednesday, March 31
Central volleyball at Silverton, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Central volleyball vs Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at Central, 7:15 p.m.
Falls City vs. Livingstone Academy, 6 p.m.
Perrydale volleyball vs Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Central football at Corvallis, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas football vs South Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Falls City football at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Perrydale football vs Mapleton, 7 p.m.
Monday, April 5
Central volleyball vs South Albany, 7:15 p.m.
Dallas volleyball at West Salem, 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
Dallas volleyball at Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
