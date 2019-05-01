Wednesday, May 1
Boys Baseball: Corvallis at Central, 5 p.m. Dallas at West Albany, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: North Salem at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Dallas at Central, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, May 3
Mens Baseball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, doubleheader, 1 and 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball: Central at Corvallis, 5 p.m. West Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Girls Softball: Dallas at Central, 5 p.m. Nestucca at Perrydale, doubleheader, 3 and 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, 2 p.m. Dallas at Rob Allen Twilight Invitational, 3:45 p.m.
Mens and Womens track and field: WOU at Portland Twilight, all day.
Saturday, May 4
Mens Baseball: WOU at Saint Martin’s, doubleheader, noon and 3 p.m.
Mens and Womens Track and Field: WOU at Linfield Open, all day.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Falls City at Perrydale first annual invite, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 6
Boys Baseball: Central at Lebanon, 5 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
Girls Softball: Central at Silverton, 4:30 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 5 p.m.
Boys and Girls Track and Field: Central at West Albany, 3:45 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
