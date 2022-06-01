Itemizer-Observer
Junior Owen Hess’ first-team selection led the way among four Dallas Dragons chosen for all-Mid-Willamette Conference baseball honors.
Also from Dallas, freshman third baseman Eli Hess was voted by the league’s coaches to the second team, while junior center fielder Easton Barcroft and freshman pitcher/infielder Jack Strange earned honorable mention.
From Central, junior catcher Will Merritt made the second team.
Owen Hess batted .500 and had a .523 on-base percentage. He had four doubles and nine RBIs and made the first team as a first baseman, though he also played a lot at shortstop, depending on the pitcher. He was voted by teammates as Dallas’ captain.
“I’m looking forward to a huge senior season from Owen next spring,” Dragons coach Keeton Luther said.
Eli Hess made the MWC second team as an infielder. He played mostly third base and had what Luther called “a historical year at the plate.” Hess led the league in batting average (.538), hitting in the cleanup spot much of the season.
“The pitching we faced in the league was tough, and he stepped up and rose to the occasion again and again,” Luther said. “He has a very bright future, to say the least.”
Eli Hess drove in 16 runs and had a .604 on-base percentage.
Barcroft hit .275 and had an OBP of .424.
“Easton was having an awesome year as a leadoff hitter before dislocating his should midway through the league season,” Luther said. “He fought his way back and ended up hitting in the last three games.
“Easton is loved by all of his teammates, and I’m excited to be able to have him around and leading again next year.”
Strange was on the honorable mention list for his pitching. He also played in the field.
On the mound, he fashioned a 3.98 earned-run average with 24 strikeouts in a team-high 27 1/3 innings, allowing 32 hits.
“Jack exceeded expectations and did very well,” Luther said. “He continued to get better with every inning, and if he continues to work hard this offseason, he’s going to be a force next year. As a coaching staff, we’re very excited about his limitless potential on the diamond.”
West Salem baseball
* West Salem senior Brody McMullen made the Mountain Valley Conference all-star first team for his pitching in 2022.
McMullen finished with a 1.54 ERA and .182 batting average allowed. In 22 2/3 innings, he allowed 16 hits and seven walks while striking out 36 batters.
McMullen was one of five pitchers tabbed for the first team.
“Brody is the ultimate competitor,” West Salem coach Taylor Blair said. “He’s not scared to play or intimidated by anything or anyone. He was the most consistent player for us all year and came to play each and every day.
“He worked to fire up his teammates during competitions and was vocal about what he expected from his teammates.”
McMullen plans to play baseball for Linn-Benton Community College.
“I have no doubt he will be successful,” Blair said. “As a coach, I have thoroughly enjoyed our conversations over the years about baseball but more important about life lessons. He’s very receptive to all this, and you can tell he’s motivated to learn how to become better, not only at his craft but as a person.”
The Titans landed junior Tyler Rock among seven infielders voted by the league’s coaches to the second team.
“Tyler is a very positive and respectful young man,” Blair said. “He works hard, both in the classroom and on the field, and we as coaches would consider him what we call a ‘program’ guy. He does everything that’s asked of him and is willing to ask questions to learn and grow.”
Rock fought back this season after some struggles at the plate.
“At one point, his playing time had reduced significantly,” Blair said. “Without hesitation, he continued to be that same hard-working and positive young man. He was the first to pick up a clipboard, pick up his teammates as they came off the field, and he continued to be engaged during practices and games.
“That mentality and character paid off tremendously as Tyler took advantage of an opportunity to play again. He had a breakout game against McNary and continued that trend throughout the week.”
Senior first baseman Brooks Ferguson, who is set to play football (quarterback) at Portland State, received honorable mention.
“A guy you love to coach,” Blair said. “Multi-sport athlete. Baseball was tough for him as he was a transfer from Central last year and was always moving from one sport to the next. With more time, Brooks would have been one of the better players in the area.”
