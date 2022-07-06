Itemizer-Observer
Football season is only two months away.
Western Oregon’s first game will be at home on Sept. 10 against Lincoln University, and WOU has put season tickets on sale.
This will be the Wolves’ first season as a member of the Lone Star Conference, a NCAA Division II league that will give Western Oregon more and more challenging conference action.
Season tickets are $100 and will cover all six home games in 2022. Go to wouwolves.com for more information or to find your desired seats at McArthur Field and purchase.
Other home games will have WOU against UT Permian Basin on Sept. 24, Angelo State on Oct. 1, West Texas A&M on Oct. 15, Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 22 and Simon Fraser on Nov. 5.
To renew season tickets, contact Michael Gonzalez at 503-838-8917 or gonzalezmr@wou.edu.
Other Lone Star football teams are Central Washington, Midwestern State, Texas A&M-Kingsville and Western New Mexico.
Midwestern State is the defending champion. Angelo State, West Texas A&M and Texas A&M Commerce tied for second last year. A&M-Commerce has left the conference, but WOU, Central Washington and Simon Fraser are new.
Other fall sports
Western Oregon women’s soccer will kick off with exhibition games Aug. 18 at home against Portland Community College and Aug. 21 at Portland State.
The first regular season game is at Sonoma State on Aug. 25, and the Wolves’ home opener is Aug. 28 versus Colorado Mesa.
Men’s soccer makes its WOU debut with two exhibition games – at home against Multnomah on Aug. 17 and at Linfield on Aug. 22. The Wolves’ first counting game will take place at WOU Soccer Field on Aug. 26 against Hawaii Pacific.
Western Oregon’s cross country team, men and women, open Sept. 3 at the Linfield Harrier Classic in McMinnville. The Wolves will run at home in the Sept. 10 Ash Creek Invitational and the Sept. 24 Mike Johnson Classic.
