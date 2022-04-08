The high school softball season is about to enter league play for most teams around the state.
A few more non-league games remain before Dallas and Central battle their rivals in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference and West Salem starts its 6A Mountain Valley Conference match-ups.
Perrydale got the jump on the others, as the Pirates were slated for their first 1A Special District 1 games this week.
Here’s a closer look at the local teams:
Dallas
The Dragons slipped to 3-4 with a 2-1 loss Friday at Barlow that left them pondering some what-ifs.
“It feels like we beat ourselves,” coach Brandi Jackson said.
The Bruins got their runs in the first inning and without a hit.
“That was frustrating,” Jackson said.
A hit batter and error set the table for Barlow. The first run came on a wild pitch. The other was on a first-and-third play/steal of second base, with the runner from third scoring on a close play at home.
“Our second baseman cuts off the throw (from the catcher), but it was a little high, and then the throw back home was just a little late,” Jackson said.
Sophomore pitcher Kadence Morrison held the Bruins scoreless on three hits the rest of the way, striking out eight.
Dallas got on the board in the fourth, when sophomore Katie Buchholz singled and scored on an error.
The Dragons threatened a few times the rest of the way, but they left a runner on third in the fourth inning, stranded a runner at second in the seventh and failed to score in the sixth after putting runners on second and third with one out.
The sixth-inning thread died with a strikeout and then a third out called at the plate when freshman Madison Ruman tried to dash home on a passed ball.
“The ball came off the backstop hard, and the catcher tossed it to the pitcher” for the tag on a bang-bang call, Jackson said.
Jackson takes some consolation in knowing that the Dragons, who have a young team, are playing solid programs and growing.
“We play these good teams for a reason,” she said.
This week, the Dragons will go to Tigard for a Wednesday non-league game.
Dallas’ Mid-Willamette Conference season begins Monday at home against West Albany. It will be the Dragons’ first home game of 2022.
In the 5A coaches poll released March 30, Dallas was ranked eighth and West Albany ninth, with fellow MWC team Silverton No. 3 behind top-ranked Pendleton and Wilsonville.
Central
The Panthers won their only game last week, downing Nelson 10-2 at Central on March 29.
Coach Jessie Isham’s club improved to 4-2 going into its Monday game at Hillsboro.
In the next week, the Panthers will wrap up non-league play with a Wednesday game at Beaverton and Friday home game versus Century. Central will open MWC play on Monday, April 11 at home against North Salem.
The win over Nelson featured Panther innings of three runs, four runs and three runs after they and the Clackamas school were 0-0 through three innings. Nelson got its runs in the top of the sixth, as the Hawks cut the Central lead to 7-2.
Senior Peyton Foreman’s two-run home run in the sixth gave the Panthers a 9-2 lead.
Junior Kendall Seidel had three RBIs for the Panthers, while sophomore Kaitlyn Brian and freshman Lily McCormick each went 3 for 4.
McCormick pitched all the way, allowing no earned runs and striking out eight. She gave up six hits and three walks.
Central got out the top of the first when freshman shortstop Hadley Craig and first baseman Seidel turned a double play.
The Panthers took the lead in the fourth. Sophomore Emily Newbeck led off with a hit, stole second and went to third on a ground out. Brian ripped a double, got to third on a passed ball and scored on an error by the Nelson shortstop. Later, Craig had an RBI single, scoring Seidel.
In the fifth, the Panthers got hits from sophomore Brielle Lowry, Brian, Seidel, McCormick, Craig and senior Devon Hedges.
“The hitting was contagious,” Isham said.
The final Panthers run, in the sixth, came when Brian doubled and made it home on a Nelson error.
West Salem
The Titans went 0-3 against three good teams last week. West Salem lost 15-2 at home to Jesuit, 3-1 at Sunset and 8-0 at Roseburg.
Other than in three spring break victories at a Medford tournament, “we haven’t had a game where everything has come together – hitting, defense and pitching,” coach Ty Nicholson said.
The pitching was good overall last week, he said of starters Braeli Martin and Meghan Boyles.
“Defensively, we struggled at times,” Nicholson said, “and we just didn’t hit against Sunset. But it’s fixable stuff, and the girls work hard, they care. They’re gritty, and I know they’ll recover from it.”
West Salem was 5-5 going into its Monday game at Thurston.
The Titans’ final non-league game is Friday at Tigard, which was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A after last week.
Sprague will pay a visit on Monday for the Mountain Valley Conference opener.
Perrydale
The Pirates opened their season with a 15-1 loss March 28 at home to Nestucca.
Three days later, Perrydale visited Knappa and fell 12-2.
“We got better in game 2. That was encouraging,” Pirates coach Chris Gubrud said.
Gubrud complimented the work of junior Courtney Reed.
“She’s been pitching her heart out,” he said.
Freshmen Allie Wilfong and Sophia Jackson-Roteman have showed promise, too. Wilfong hit safely in both games “and has played solid at first base,” and Jackson-Roteman at third base “has probably been our most solid defensive player” while getting a single in the opener and a double in the second game.
The Pirates were scheduled to play Tuesday, April 5, at St. Paul.
On Thursday, Perrydale will play host to Faith Bible. On Monday, Neah-Kah-Nie will come to Perrydale for the Pirates’ fifth game and fifth league game of the year.
