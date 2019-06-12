PERRYDALE — Amity Deters finished out the 2019 track and field season by capturing the high jump, long jump and triple jump 1A state championship titles.

It was an impressive performance, but the junior from Perrydale High School doesn’t really see it that way.

“Honestly it doesn’t feel like much, because, I don’t know, I just don’t equate it to that much,” Deters said. “But when I really think about it, in the grand scheme of things, out of all these girls in the 1A in the whole state, I was the best in all those three events this year, and I think that’s really hard to do, and I’m proud of myself. I think that it’s pretty cool what I’ve done. But when I think of myself, I’m not like, ‘oh she’s the greatest track star ever,’ because I’m not.”

Going into the meet, her expectation was to repeat the state championship in the high jump, but claiming titles in the long jump and triple jump came as a surprise to her.

“I never thought of myself as a good long jumper or a good triple jumper,” she said. “I’ve always thought of myself as a good high jumper. And it was just such a surprise for me to be, like, look, I’m first in state in these events and I’m like, how did that happen? I didn’t know I could be that good at those things.”

High jump is her favorite event, but this year, it was also her most stressful.

“It hasn’t really been stressful for me until this year. I don’t know why — it has been my favorite event until this year. I mean, I still really love it, but, I don’t know what it was. When I get up to the bar, I start my jump and then something happens and I’m, like, I can’t do this, and then I just like flop, and I can’t get over the bar. I don’t know what that is, but hopefully that was just this year and I can get over it and improve for next year.”

If there is one word to describe Deters, it’s motivated, said head coach Brian Evans.

“She has a tremendous desire to not only improve but to be the best,” he said.

She is also humble.

“Amity leads in a humble, unassuming way,” Evans said, “Her strong work ethic does not go unnoticed by her peers, and it makes my job as coach easier when I have a four-time state champion to lead the way at practice and at meets.”

Sports wasn’t something Deters was originally interested in.

“In sixth grade I begged my parents not to make me do sports, because I really didn’t want to, but my parents made me, so I did softball,” Deters said, laughing. “And then, both of my siblings did track in high school and I was like, oh I’ll try it out. And I ended up being pretty good at it. I think I’ve always had a competitive side to me. I don’t like new things really, they kind of scare me, and so as a little sixth-grader, I didn’t want to be immersed into all these new things, but my parents made me, and I’m grateful for that.”

That competitive side to her is what fuels her.

“If somebody at a competition has a farther mark than me, that’s when I do my best,” Deters said. “Because I’m, like, if I don’t do this I don’t win, so I think that really propels me. Me and my coaches figured out this year that in high jump that, most of the time, if I don’t have competition I don’t jump well. But I think competition really drives me. I also really want to go to college and if track could help me get into college that would really help me.”

At the first meet of the year at Jefferson High School, Deters cleared 5-05.00 in the high jump. But it wasn’t the mark that made that moment stick out to her.

“All of my teammates were sitting there watching me, and I think that’s so cool how everyone’s so supportive, and even my competitors were cheering for me. And at state too, when I cleared 5-03.00, they were all cheering for me, and I think that’s cool.”

It’s summertime now for Deters, and track won’t come around for another seven months, but she already has goals lined up for her senior season.

“Repeat from this year, and maybe compete in a fourth event,” she said.

Is there any pressure going into it?

“Yeah, I think so, but that’s a long time away and I don’t have to think about that right now,” she said, laughing.