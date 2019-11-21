DALLAS — The look on Chris Smyth’s face when he found out he was the I-O’s Athlete of the Year for Boys Soccer was one of genuine surprise.
“I’ve never done an interview before,” he said.
The junior at Dallas High School has been playing soccer for 10 years.
“I just love the sport,” he said. “It just spoke to me. I don’t know why I started it. It just kind of happened. I came home one day and said, ‘Mom I want to do soccer.’ It just called to me somehow.”
It didn’t matter to him that the Dragons didn’t win a single league game; doing what he loves mattered the most and because of that, he “still definitely had fun” in a season where the odds weren’t in the team’s favor.
“It was kind of rough,” he said, of the team’s 0-8 Mid-Willamette Conference league record, and its 2-11 overall record. “Corvallis, at their worst, beat us 10-0. We had to deal with the fact that we had eight freshmen. It wasn’t exactly last year’s team where we had Caleb Kiner, who’s now a T2 Timbers player, so it was a shift from decent to eight freshmen.”
Having so many young players on the team presented multiple challenges.
“They didn’t have the physique to put up with some of the seniors on the other teams,” Smyth said. “They’re pretty good kids overall. They just need to focus up and train hard.”
Head coach Victor Calderon said that Smyth was always ready to play, depsite the tough season.
“What makes him a great player is his attitude towards the game. He is always ready for whatever task is given to him,” Calderon said.
He said Smyth steps up to whatever needs to be done to put the team in position to be as competitive as possible.
Along with playing soccer, Smyth also ran cross-country with the Dragons.
Balancing both was kind of rough, he said.
“I normally do soccer practices only, and just go to cross-country meets,” he said. “It’s tiring; it’s rough. In the summer, I’d double up. Soccer and cross-country all summer long. Club soccer, high school soccer and cross-country.”
His hard work paid off, because he made it to the state cross-country championship meet this year at Lane Community College.
That was a race he won’t forget for a while.
“My spine was misaligned in a couple places, somehow, so it really, really freaking hurt, can’t hardly breathe, but overall did about as well as I was projected to do,” Smyth said. “It was a rough course, especially for someone who doesn’t go to practices.”
He said he couldn’t believe that he had made it to the state meet.
“I didn’t really accept it until I was on the line, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m actually doing this,’” he said, laughing.
With soccer and cross-country over, Smyth will continue running to be in shape for the track season.
“Primarily I do the 400-meters and the 4x4, and sometimes I sneak in a 3k just for fun,” he said.
