Itemizer-Observer
Spring hasn’t sprung yet, but spring sports have.
High school spring practices began on Feb. 28, and the first spring contests will take place on March 14.
School teams spent last week mostly limbering up and identifying rosters and potential roles for baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis.
Rainy conditions didn’t make things easy, but throughout Polk County, athletes and coaches put up with that and found a way.
“It’s great to be out here,” said Dallas junior baseball player Owen Hess.
Hess was one of many two- or three-sport athletes taking on the next challenge. He was a key player on the Dallas football team and made it to the state wrestling tournament, competing in that sport through Feb. 26.
“I don’t mind it,” he said of the all-year activity.
He’s hoping for an improved season from a Dallas team dominated by the junior class.
“I like baseball best. I always played with my dad and my brothers,” Hess said.
Dallas senior Avery Shinkle began her final go-round athletically last week, joining others on the track after her efforts earlier this school year in cross country and wrestling.
“Sunday is my day of rest,” she said, with a smile and during some initial hurdles work.
Dallas will kick off its track and field season with the Dragon Ice Breaker Invitational at Dallas on March 17.
The first Mid-Willamette Conference meet is March 30 at Dallas and with Central and North Salem.
Dallas baseball starts non-league games March 15 at Crescent Valley and March 17 at home against Central – weather permitting.
The Central baseball team opens March 15 at home versus Silverton – a league game.
In softball, Central goes to Redmond for its season opener on March 15 and will play four games in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational March 21-22.
Dallas’ softball team starts with a March 14 jamboree at Putnam and launches its season on March 16 at Glencoe. The Dragons also are headed to the North Medford tournament and will play four times there on March 21-22.
West Salem softball will be in a jamboree at Lakeridge on March 14, then play its first game the next day at Liberty.
The West Salem baseball team is doing a jamboree as well; the Titans will have short “games” March 13 at Clackamas with the host Cavaliers, Beaverton and Tualatin. West Salem’s first game in March 15 at home against Central Catholic.
In track and field, West Salem opens with a dual meet at McKay on March 15.
Perrydale has a softball home game March 28 against Nestucca. Coach Chris Gubrud said the Pirates were in the process of scheduling non-league games for earlier in March.
