On Aug. 27, the Salem Women’s Football Association starts its second flag season at McNary High School, home of all league matchups this year.
Thanks in large part to the kindness and accommodation from McNary’s Principal Scott Gragg who was also the former AD during the SWFA’s rise, the new field has had great upkeep allowing for an excellent surface for the women to practice and eventually perform on.
“He takes good care of us and we really appreciate it. The whole community of Keizer, in fact, including the Keizer Chamber of Commerce. They’ve been kind to us and always post our stuff,” said Rebecca Fineran, president of the SWFA and one of its founders.
The league, in what started out as a women’s tackle football league, has grown in popularity.
“A bunch of flag football women from last season transitioned to tackle. But we’ve expanded. Up to about 60 women are playing this year,” Fineran estimated.
She likes the investment and return in both leagues and hopes to see them continue.
“We just hope to keep them going and transitioning them into tackle football,” Fineran said.
The board members of the committee hope to keep expanding and recruiting more women to play.
“Our goal is to get these women out and be athletic,” Fineran added.
“We’re trying to build their confidence in football,” added Clarissa Adams, board member and head coach of the Barbies.
Key components emphasized throughout the league are being role models and fostering a family atmosphere between teammates and coaching staff.
It’s literally a family matter as Regulator quarterback Drew Boehme plays with her stepmom on the team.
“Most of us are moms and have kids. And it’s cool to have them follow us around. My teenagers specifically think it’s badass that the moms are doing it,” Fineran stated.
West Salem and Keizer are the first two teams to play competitively this season and got their early chance on the artificial turf.
The scrimmage lived up to the hype as the coaches coordinated their offensive and defensive strategies well. The players listened and showcased their playmaking abilities.
While the Regulators had to make-do with some new players from Dallas that joined the team late, Keizer scored first off a quarterback scramble. Boehme looped her way around and up the sideline for a touchdown, just evading two West Salem defenders.
The game was physical throughout as players regularly collided at the line of scrimmage.
West Salem also used the ground game for their offensive attack, as Denise Hernandez swung outside several times for some gains.
Receiver Karla Melendez contributed, snatching a throw up the middle amidst a sea of Regulators.
But it was Dallas native Makinzie Sedenius who corralled an interception return for a touchdown for Keizer to end the scrimmage.
As both Adams and Fineran communicated, they sought for this scrimmage to be a flow of learning that the two teams could pick up together.
Keizer head coach Steve Polanski hopes to field a Dallas team, while picking up a few more athletes in the meantime.
“We were so close in fielding the Dallas team,” the Pioneers women’s football assistant coach added. “We just need those extra two players and we’re there. There’s a team out in Dallas ready to join.”
In the coach’s eyes, all were winners on this day.
“It’s more like an SWFA thing rather than two teams. Here we are coming together to play football. It’s a good learning day,” said Adams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.