MONMOUTH – Kacey Bingham has joined the coaching staff at Western Oregon University as the women’s head soccer coach.

“I really love the Division II level; it’s a really good spot to coach at, and so when this job opened up it was a perfect fit for everything I was looking for professionally, and our family and our life goals,” Bingham said. “Everything just aligned. It’s been a perfect situation.”

Bingham comes to WOU with 15 years of coaching experience behind her, 12 of those as head coach.

Her first stop was Paradise Valley Community College, where she assisted for two years, and took over as head coach for seven years. She led the team to two national championships in 2010 and 2012, was a four-time conference Coach of the Year and was nationally recognized in 2012 as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Coach of the Year.

PVCC was where her passion for coaching was sparked.

“I knew I wanted to continue coaching and explore new levels and keep challenging myself,” she said.

I love coaching for so many reasons. First and foremost, working with the players is my favorite. This is such a great age – they’re young adults and they’re starting to know who they are as individuals, and I think that’s great. Their adaptability is at such a high level. So I think that’s amazing. I love soccer; I love to be part of the game. As for my job, nothing really feels like work. Its enjoyable. It’s all great.”

After PVCC, she spent five years as head coach at Dixie State University, where she accumulated a 51-33-3 overall record with the Trailblazers. During her time there, she coaches two All-Americans, and in 2017, had two players receive PacWest Player of the Year, and PacWest Defender of the Year and the D2CCA West Region Player of the Year honors.

Additionally, her teams broke school single-season records for goals, hat tricks and game-winning goals. In 2018, she assisted for a season at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Bingham is coming into WOU with the same intensity she’s had at other colleges.

“I want to have a winning season, for sure,” she said. “But I think we can do more than that. I want to be top three in the conference, and I think we want to make good strides, and I think we have the possibilities to get there this fall. If we fall short of that, I think we’ll be there by 2020. Other than that, our goals are to make sure that we become a team that buys into what we’re doing, that believes in each other; we want to be a program that other players and recruits want to be a part of, because we’re invested in what we do, and we generally care about each other as a team.”

Bingham said creating an atmosphere that players want to buy into begins with her — a trickle-down effect.

“I think a lot of it is, for us, being clear as a staff, as far as what we’re looking for, but also getting input from your players is really important, because it’s their team and experience just as much as it is ours, and we want to know what they define as success. And once we feel like we understand what they want, it’s up to us to hold the standard, and to hold the expectation, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The start of the fall season is a few short weeks away, and Bingham is looking forward to it.

“Getting to spend all spring with the players and seeing the talent on the team more than anything has me excited,” she said. “And seeing what we already have and then seeing all the great and attractive things there are about WOU to recruit with. So, not only do we have a great set of kids here already on the team, but we’ve already been recruiting hard and our 2020 recruiting class is phenomenal, so you can see, when you bring players here, they’re seeing the great things about the school and the team and the girls, so that’s really exciting.”

Great Northwest Athletic Conference play opens Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at Billings, Mont. The Wolves first exhibition game is Aug. 24 at Linfield.