The final playoff push is still a couple of weeks away.
But it’s not too early for local high school boys basketball teams to be thinking about the playoffs and what it might take for them to make it.
And not just to make it there, but also to finish high in the standings and strong enough to gain a good state ranking for favorable playoff seeding.
Here’s a look at what’s up with and ahead for the teams in our area:
Dallas
The Dragons have their work cut out for them to make the postseason.
Going into this week, they were 1-5 in the Mid-Willamette Conference and trailing seven of the eight other teams. It will take a top-four finish, or to be the highest-ranked Class 5A team not among the 15 automatic qualifiers, to get into the postseason. Dallas was ranked 24th through last week and on the eve of a Monday game at Lebanon.
Next for the Dragons is Thursday’s home game against Corvallis, which was 3-3 in the MWC heading into the week.
After that is a rematch with host Central on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Panthers beat the Dragons 57-51 at Dallas on Dec. 21.
Dallas lost both its games last week, falling 62-57 at South Albany and 82-29 at Crescent Valley, the No. 1-ranked 5A team.
Central
The Panthers gave Crescent Valley a game for a half last Thursday before losing at home 57-40.
That left the Panthers are 4-2 in league and third, one game ahead of Corvallis and South Albany going into a big week.
“It’s the week of our season,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said. “We have to treat it like it’s the fight of our lives.”
The Panthers were scheduled to be at West Albany on Monday, and they will play host to South Albany on Thursday. A home game against Dallas is on tap Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The Panthers held Crescent Valley big man Noah Dewey to 10 points, and only two after the first quarter. “He’s a top-two player in our league and one of the top players in the state. We were centered around stopping him,” Sanderson said.
But point guard Adam Temesgen got hot from the outside, sinking six 3-pointers and leading the Raiders’ second-half barrage.
Crescent Valley finished the night with 11 3-pointers while Central had three – a 24-point difference.
“I should have done a better job of adjusting,” Sanderson said. “And good teams, when you take away their best option, they find something else.
“But we aren’t going to win games scoring 40 points. We have to find ways offensively. We had 19 turnovers, and they made us pay for our mistakes.”
Chase Nelson led the Panthers with 17 tough points. “Just playing my game. Seeing what they gave me and taking it,” he said.
Adrien Barba added nine points.
The Panthers had won four out of five before Crescent Valley.
“We’ve definitely gotten better,” Nelson said.
West Salem
The Titans suffered only their second loss last week, in blowout fashion to Sprague, 73-45, but came back to win in overtime at Mountain View 71-70.
The combination put the Titans at 3-1 in the Class 6A Mountain Valley Conference, one game behind Sprague and Summit, which was 13-0 overall and ranked third in the state by the Oregon School Activities Association.
West Salem was 11-3 overall going into its Monday game at Summit. The Titans will play at home on Friday against Bend.
Sprague jumped on West Salem almost from the start and wound up getting 30 points from 6-9 Dallon Morgan, who scored inside and outside.
“We played poorly. I don’t think we were mentally ready,” Travis Myers said. “We didn’t do a good job sticking to who we are, and we didn’t do enough to limit everybody else on their team.”
West Salem’s dribble-drive offense was mostly dribble or dribble and turn over the ball.
“They were really good (defensively) at the point of attack, and we didn’t do a good enough job of powering through it,” Myers said. “We felt contact and were backing off, and we passed up good looks at 3’s.”
West Salem had won four in a row over Sprague, “and I think this was their Super Bowl for the year,” Myers said.
The Titans’ 6-6 Brooks Ferguson got hurt near the end of the first half, taking a hard landing on what Myers called an undercut play by Sprague as Ferguson came in for a rebound.
“It was disgusting, dirty,” Myers said. “Luckily he avoided a major injury. He was fortunate.”
With one day to recover from an emotional game with Sprague, the Titans went to Central Oregon and built a double-digit lead in the second quarter, hitting a bunch of 13- to 15-footers. The lead was 15 in the fourth quarter, when Mountain View came on strong to force overtime.
Mountain View had a shot at a 3 in the closing seconds to tie it, but the Titans double-teamed a potential shooter, who passed inside for a layup. But with only three seconds on the clock, which doesn’t stop after a basket in high school basketball, the Titans were able to let the clock run out and leave with their one-point decision.
“Our kids have a knack for close games,” Myers said. “They know they’re going to find a way.”
Jimmy Lathen’s 19 points led the way at Mountain View, and Tommy Slack added 16 for the Titans. Slack was the leading scorer versus Sprague, getting 14 points.
Perrydale
The 1A Pirates stretched their winning streak to eight games last week before losing 52-39 on Saturday at 2A Mannahouse Christian Academy of Portland.
“Back to the drawing board,” Pirates coach Brian Domes said.
Perrydale and Mannahouse were tied at 24-24 through two quarters, but the Lions got out quickly in the third quarter, finished that period on top 38-30 and never let the Pirates get closer than seven points after that.
“A telltale sign for me is that we made 10 3-pointers and only four 2-pointers,” Domes said. “That is not our identity.”
Perrydale only got to the foul line for seven attempts – and made just one.
Brandon Graber led the Pirates with 15 points, hitting five 3’s, two of them in the closing moments. McGuire Perkins had all of his 11 points in the first half. And inside, posts Kamren Poulson and Kaej Haynes combined for just three baskets.
Haynes had a terrific game the night before, as Perrydale held off Willamette Valley Christian 38-25 at the Salem school.
“He was pounding the boards and being relentless,” Domes said.
The defense allowed WVC only two points in the fourth quarter.
Haynes and Poulson both scored 11 points against WVC. Haynes got his own rebound and scored with three minutes left to boost Perrydale’s lead to 34-25, too much for a WVC comeback.
The other Perrydale game, and win, last week, came 50-26 at C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas.
This week, the Pirates opened with a tough league for in St. Paul on Monday. Perrydale will play at Falls City on Thursday, play host to nonleague North Clackamas Christian on Friday and be home again on Monday against Livingstone Adventist Academy.
Falls City
The Mountaineers were scheduled to start a run of five games in eight days on Monday, meeting C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas. A game at Jewell was set for Tuesday.
Now Falls City gets ready to play host to Perrydale on Thursday before traveling to Willamette Valley Christian on Saturday. On Monday, Jan. 31, the Mountaineers will be at Oregon School for the Deaf.
Falls City was 3-5 and fifth in the Casco League after last week. The top five finishers will make the league playoffs, but the Mountaineers needed to stay in front of Jewell.
Falls City picked up its first win in five games on Saturday, defeating Livingstone Adventist Academy 55-35 at Falls City.
Crosshill Christian, a co-leader in the Casco, beat the Mountaineers 74-17 and Alsea topped them 50-40 last week as well.
