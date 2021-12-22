POLK COUNTY — Before local boys basketball teams make their New Year’s resolutions, there’s the matter of playing one or more games each.
Polk County teams will be in various places doing just that this week, with even a few games at home. Some of them will hope for better things than took place last week, while others will be trying to keep or build on some positive momentum.
Dallas
The Dragons finished last week on a high note. They defeated McKay 67-45 in their third and final game of the Woodburn Tournament. In addition to the win, the Dragons got to use a lot of players, with some bench players playing more than usual, especially in the second half.
A 6’4” sophomore, Coven Rotter-Gale, led them in scoring with 18 points. Senior guard Kobe Braziel had 12, and senior post Justin Parnell scored 11. Rotter-Gale has continued to make strides in his first season of high school basketball.
“After our (Dec. 11) McMinnville game, he told me,’ Coach, I think I found my switch,’” said Dallas coach Jordan Sollman. “He’s showed a ton of growth the last two weeks. The biggest thing with him is just getting confidence and getting used to the speed of the game. He’s a good player, and he’s earned it from the hard work he’s put in.”
The Dallas junior varsity had a 71-44 victory over McKay, with 6’1 sophomore guard Cole Ratzlaff scoring 27 points. Sollman has enjoyed seeing the young players progress. He gave one of those a start against McKay, putting 5’8 sophomore guard Bean Newman a shot.
“He shows up every day with grit, with competitive spirit, and is a great teammate,” Sollman said.
What the coach is looking for is “mental and physical toughness, and no excuses. You’ve got to earn it every day.”
Dallas’ first two games in the Woodburn tourney were defeats of 52-49 by Woodburn and 66-32 by The Dalles. The Woodburn game hinged on the third quarter, when the host team went from two points down to eight points ahead with a 17-7 points advantage.
“We executed our game plan well the first half,” Sollman said.
Braziel fouled out early in the fourth quarter, but still led the Dragons with 15 points against Woodburn. Dallas led The Dalles 9-0 before “we crumbled” against a trapping defense that “we hadn’t practiced much for. We did not handle the adversity well.”
Dallas went into this week – and into Tuesday’s home game against Central – with a 2-5 record.
The Dragons will finish their 2021 slate with a Monday, Dec. 27 home game against Hillsboro.
Central
It was a big ask when the Panthers went to 6A Tigard last week. The host Tigers appear to be one of the better teams in the state at any level. Tigard improved to 5-0 and was No. 3 in the Oregon School Activities Association 6A rankings after topping the Panthers 78-41.
“They were really good,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said. “I don’t even think we played that badly.”
Chase Nelson led Central with 16 points.
“Chase finished pretty well around the basket,” Sanderson said.
Central’s defensive strategy was to limit the output from junior twins Malik and Kalim Brown, and that part went fine.
“Most teams, you figure you take away their two best scorers, you have a good chance. Their other kids beat us,” Sanderson said.
Central just didn’t have the firepower to keep up in that kind of game against that kind of team. They’re not built to outpoint teams in a high-scoring affair. Tigard sank nine 3-pointers in the first half and 15 for the game.
“We just weren’t able to keep up,” Sanderson said, “and we turned it over against their on-ball pressure.”
The result was 21 turnovers by Central.
“Their athleticism and discipline really took over the game,” Sanderson said. “They’re one of the better teams we’ve seen in a while. They have the tools to make a deep run.”
One potential positive for the Panthers is that the Tigard game and other parts of a 1-4 preseason through five games would be the experience of playing teams that are at least the measure of anything Central should see in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
“As long as those games aren’t confidence- or morale-killers, our kids can take some things from them,” Sanderson said. “We just have to stay confident after the gauntlet of a schedule we’ve had for a team trying to find its identity.”
The Panthers, who were scheduled to visit Dallas on Tuesday, have three games left in 2021, all in Central Oregon and from Dec. 28-30.
Perrydale
The Pirates won their only game last week. They jumped on St. Paul and held on to win on the road 43-35.
That put Perrydale atop the Class 1A Casco League with a 2-0 mark, and made them 4-1 overall going into their Monday, Dec. 20 home game against nonleague Country Christian.
The win at St. Paul wasn’t perfect. Perrydale made most of its turnovers in the second half, which enabled the Bucks to hang around, although they never quite threatened.
Still, the turnovers, and some inability to finish around the basket or score as the game got tighter, left Perrydale coach Brian Domes frankly telling his team at practice the next day: “I don’t know how you guys think, but I’m really concerned and frustrated.”
Domes said that because it was the third game in a row he felt the Pirates underperformed, including their close call against Willamette Valley Christian (in a 49-40 win) and their 32-30 loss at Mohawk.
Against St. Paul, Perrydale came out as the aggressors and was sharp in the first quarter in building a 15-6 lead. At the half, the Pirates led 30-21. St. Paul was down 34-26 after three quarters, then got as close as 40-35 with two minutes remaining.
For Perrydale, senior Brandon Graber’s 13 rebounds keyed a good night on the boards for the team. And the scoring was balanced, with Graber getting 11 points, senior McGuire Perkins 10, senior Kaej Haynes 9, and senior Finn Janesofsky 6, as the Pirates outshot the Bucks from the field, .386 to .320. The Pirates didn’t get to the free-throw line much, but they made 5 of 7.
Falls City
The Mountaineers started slowly and couldn’t recover as they fell at home 50-32 to Jewell last week.
Falls City dropped to 1-5, with a Dec. 21 game set at Triangle Lake, followed by a Dec. 27 home game against Siletz Valley.
Elliott Foust, a 5-10 sophomore point guard, led Falls City with 15 points. Aaron Burgess, a 6-2 sophomore playing a lot at the high post, added 10 points, Noah Preston, 6-4 senior, did much of the work inside, defensively and on rebounds.
“We started a new offense, and we didn’t execute the thing, and we had a bad shooting night, for the most part,” coach Pat Irving said. “I was almost shocked when a shot would go in. I think we’ll get them the next time around. We’re young. We’re improving. And our first five games, we had one practice between all those, and we had just a couple of practices before this game. So I think after this, we’ll be better prepared.
“It’s going to be a struggle uphill until we get everybody on board, but I think with our new offense with two post players, I think we’ll get it. And our defense is getting better.”
Preston said the Mountaineers need to make their biggest strides on defense.
“Communication is super key, and we always try to work on it in practice, but it just doesn’t always happen in games. So the communication is what we need to boost each other up. Because it seems like once we get out of rhythm, we’re out, and it’s hard to climb back in,” Foust said.
