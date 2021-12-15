POLK COUNTY — All five local high school boys basketball teams picked up at least one win last week.
Now the stage is set for some holiday tournament action and upcoming rivalry games.
Here’s a breakdown, by school:
Dallas
The Dragons had a fun time Saturday in Portland, in more ways than one.
They got to play on the Trail Blazers’ home court at Moda Center, and they got their first victory of the season.
Dallas (1-3) beat McMinnville 64-57.
“It was a really fun experience,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said.
The Dragons started slowly and trailed by one point at halftime. But they took control in the third quarter and didn’t waver in the fourth.
“The kids showed a lot of heart,” Sollman said.
Sophomore Coven Rotter-Gale scored 22 points for the Dragons. Seniors Kailyr Gibson and Kobe Braziel had 15 and 14, respectively, and junior Brock Dunkin added 12.
McMinnville fell to 3-2.
The Dragons are headed to Woodburn this week for three games (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) in a tournament. Dallas will meet Woodburn, The Dalles and McKay.
Coming up soon is Dallas’ Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference opener. It’ll be Tuesday, Dec. 21 at home against Central.
Dallas’ final game of the calendar year is Dec. 27 at home against Hillsboro.
Central
The Panthers got in the win column last week.
After losing their first three games of the season, Central went to Philomath and posted a 48-42 nonleague victory on Friday night.
It was a season low in points allowed by the Panthers, who had given up an average of 54 going into the Philomath game.
The victory capped a roller-coaster week that included a 53-50 loss Tuesday at home to Ridgeview.
“Monday was the worst practice I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Central coach Dean Sanderson said. “Wednesday and Thursday were our best practices of the year, and that transitioned into the Philomath game.
“Our focus and effort Tuesday wasn’t at the level that is going to win games. Our defensive intensity and rebounding weren’t what they needed to be. That enabled a team that we had advantages on beat us on our own court.”
What came after Ridgeview could be a turning point.
“Our guys could have pointed fingers and come out and not practiced hard, but we didn’t. And then we found a way on Friday to beat a good team on their home court,” Sanderson said.
Philomath had good size, with two 6-6 players up front, but Central outrebounded the Warriors.
Sanderson also liked how his zone defense rotated and that his defenders deflected a lot of passes.
And it was a big night at the free-throw line for senior point guard Adrien Barba. He had struggled there in other games, but went 7 for 7.
The Warriors hit a 3-pointer to pull within 47-42 with 1:23 remaining, but Central wouldn’t give up any further ground. Senior Gabe Cirino made a free throw with 58.7 seconds left for a 48-42 lead.
The clock dipped to 13.1 seconds, with Philomath inbounding, but Central junior Aaron Cooper made a steal that ended the home team’s hopes.
The Panthers won despite their stretches of unproductive offense. Philomath led 7-0 until Barba’s four-point play with 4:43 to go in the first quarter.
“Big play there,” Sanderson said.
The lead changed hands several times in the second quarter and ended with a flurry of traded baskets, including a catch-and-shoot 3 by Central sophomore Andrew Eames with 1.8 seconds left for a 20-19 Panthers halftime lead.
The third quarter ended much the same way, as Barba buried a 3 with 10.9 seconds remaining and Philomath made a 3 at the buzzer to tie the score at 34-34.
Central’s 6-5 junior post, Chase Nelson, got 12 of his 16 points after halftime and finished with 16 rebounds.
“That’s what we’ll need from him the rest of the way,” Sanderson said.
Central had a Tuesday game on tap at Tigard, then will get one week off before opening league play Dec. 21 at Dallas.
The year 2021 ends for the Panthers with a trip to Bend for three games, Dec. 28-30, in the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest.
West Salem
The Titans began last week with a measuring stick victory at Clackamas 84-68.
West Salem was sharp early, leading 23-14 after one quarter. The Titans kept the Cavaliers at bay, bumping the lead to 48-33 at the half and never letting the Cavs, a good Class 6A program, get within single digits.
West Salem made eight 3-pointers, including timely strikes by senior starting point guard Jon Breyman at the third-quarter buzzer for a 64-51 lead and from sophomore sub guard Jackson Leach to make the score 70-54 with six minutes to go.
“We did a great job sharing the ball the first half, and that led to some really easy shots and good stuff,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said. “Our tempo we know is going to be good, and to see a team I know that likes that tempo as well and for us to keep going and run by them like that was really fun to see.”
A batch of turnovers late in the third quarter was the only downside to the Titans’ performance.
“We just weren’t really sound with the basketball,” Myers said. “Sometimes you get ahead and get a little loose with what you’re doing. You get in a hurry to just fly and go put it on them. But we’ve got to be smart and make good possessions. In the third quarter, we did too much one-on-one.”
Junior Tommy Slack continued to show the improvement in his game. He led all scorers with 28 points, sank five 3s, set up teammates, rebounded well and took charge.
What has enabled the 6-1 guard to add more to the team this season?
“Practice every day,” Slack said. “And the offseason work, getting into the weight room, playing ball every day.”
Breyman had 19 points, and the bench contributed, with sophomore guard Jackson Leach getting 11 points.
“Coming into this game, we didn’t think we were going to do that good, but we came out and played,” Slack said. “It was a whole team effort.
“I think we’re going to do great things this year. Hopefully win the state championship.”
Two nights later, the Titans were back home and taking on 6A Tualatin. The outcome wasn’t so good; Tualatin won 89-56, handing the Titans their first loss in three games this season.
Junior Jimmy Lathen scored 12 points for West Salem. Sophomore Trenton Ferguson had 11, Breyman and Leach scored 10 each, and Slack had eight.
Now the Titans will go to the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University and play four games. Their first one is 7 p.m. Friday against always formidable Jefferson of the Portland Interscholastic League. The Titans also will play Dec. 20, 21 and 22, with opponents to be determined based on other results in the 16-team tournament.
Perrydale
The Pirates opened Class 1A Casco League play on Thursday and beat Willamette Valley Christian 49-40 at Perrydale.
The next night, the Pirates traveled to Mohawk for a nonleague game and fell 32-30.
The loss dropped Perrydale to 3-1.
Perrydale survived shooting 35 percent from the field against WVC by making 15 of 19 free throws.
It took a bunch of late-game free throws to hold off WVC, which was within 40-36 with 90 seconds remaining.
The scoring doldrums increased at Mohawk.
“It was a struggle,” Perrydale coach Brian Domes said.
Weak screens and a lack of aggressiveness were at fault, he said.
“We were lazy on our screens,” Domes added. “We just went through the motions. All they (the Mustangs) had to do was follow us around.”
Perrydale trailed 32-30 after making a free throw with 3:44 left. The rest of the way, the Pirates managed to get up only two field-goal attempts, both 3-pointers, out of a tentative offense. The second of those, by senior Brandon Graber, rattled in and out with 12 seconds left.
Perrydale had one last chance to tie the game, drawing a foul for a bonus appearance at the free-throw line. But senior Kaej Haynes was unable to connect on the front end of a one-and-one with 2.0 seconds remaining.
Mohawk’s final points came at the 4:16 mark on a long 2-point shot. The Mustangs (3-2) were 0 of 4 from the floor and 0 for 1 at the foul line the rest of the way.
The Pirates were shorthanded because starting junior post Kamren Poulson sprained an ankle late in the WVC game.
Perrydale was scheduled to play league rival St. Paul there on Monday. Poulson was not expected back until the Dec. 20 home game against Country Christian.
The Pirates will wrap up the calendar year with home games Dec. 27 against Dufur, Dec. 28 versus Days Creek and Dec. 30 against Falls City.
Falls City
The Mountaineers got their first win of the season on Thursday as they stopped host Livingstone Adventist Academy 39-34.
“We didn’t play very well, but it was good for our guys to get a win,” Falls City coach Pat Irving said. “We’re getting better. Hopefully their spirits go up and we make the top five in league and can create an upset in the playoffs.”
Sophomore point guard Elliott Foust led the way against LAA with 19 points. “He had a really good game. Took care of the ball,” Irving said.
Senior Noah Preston was key inside, junior Kirk Davis rebounded well, and junior Luke Preston came on to help after parts of the eight-man roster ran into some foul trouble.
The Casco League opener for both teams also was Livingstone’s first game of the season. Falls City had played four previous games, averaging only 20 points, with a high of 28.
The Mountaineers still have plenty to work on, Irving said.
“As a team, we’re consistently throwing bad passes and making turnovers. We need to work on getting more rebounds and trying to run the offense; we’re still a little impatient,” he said.
Falls City was slated to play at home Tuesday against league foe Jewell.
Three games remain in 2021 for the Mountaineers. They’ll be at Triangle Lake on Dec. 21, then home to face Siletz Valley on Dec. 27, and they will go to Perrydale on Dec. 30.
