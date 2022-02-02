Itemizer-Observer
League play is getting serious around the state and for our local boys basketball teams.
Class 5A Dallas and Central both hope to climb in the standings, while 6A West Salem was seeking to recapture its early-season form.
In 1A ball, Perrydale is undefeated in league and on a collision course with Crosshill Christian, and Falls City is fighting for a league playoff berth.
More on each team below:
Dallas
The Dragons will go at it again Friday with a steep challenge as they visit Silverton. The Foxes were 8-0 and alone in first place in the Mid-Willamette Conference through last week, and they were third in the Oregon School Activities Association rankings.
Things get a little easier on Feb. 8, as the Dragons play at West Albany. The Bulldogs were tied with them for last place in the MWC at 1-7, and West Albany lost at Dallas 66-64 on Jan. 6, after having the early lead.
The Dragons were 3-12 overall going into a game slated for Tuesday at Central.
In two MWC battles last week, the Dragons suffered a 62-45 loss at Lebanon and a 59-41 loss at home to Corvallis.
The Dragons led Lebanon by two points at halftime, but couldn’t keep up the pace offensively.
“Bottom line, we weren’t able to put the ball in the hole in the third quarter and let Lebanon get 10-plus points ahead of us. We had to foul late, and it wound up as a 17-point difference,” Dallas coach Jordan Sollman said.
Dallas led Corvallis by one point after the opening quarter and was down by only four at the half. But the third quarter again was the Dragons’ demise.
“It was unforced errors and mistakes and turnovers and not getting up quality shots, which led to Corvallis getting easy buckets at the other end,” Sollman said.
A 3-pointer by senior wing Kolby Sallee-Johnson cut Corvallis’ lead to nine points with 3 1/2 minutes remaining, but that was as close as Dallas would come.
“The big thing we talked about was not letting one bad possession bleed into three,” Sollman said. “You can’t let a turnover or a missed shot affect you negatively on defense or offense.”
A positive has been Dallas’ first-half defensive intensity.
“It’s fueled us,” Sollman said.
But the Dragons have had a hole to fill due to some limitations in the game of senior wing/forward Kailyr Gibson. He’s back but playing with a cast on his shooting hand after suffering a broken finger.
“He can’t play to his full potential,” Sollman said. “I commend him. He wants to be back on the floor and to compete. He gives us valuable defensive minutes, and his leadership presence has been huge.
“It’s really too bad about the injury. He was having a very good season.”
Senior forward Ashton Foster had a big double-double against Lebanon with 19 points and 13 rebounds, and he got 13 points against Corvallis.
Sallee-Johnson scored 15 versus Lebanon and came back for 12 against Corvallis.
“He’s been stepping up and hitting shots,” Sollman said.
James Partridge, a senior who has been starting most nights for Gibson, collected nine points in the Corvallis game.
Central
The Panthers are in chase mode after going 0-2 last week.
Gunning for one of the three automatic state playoff berths from the MWC, Central began this week tied for fourth with South Albany.
Next for the Panthers, who played host to Dallas on Tuesday, is a Friday road game against Lebanon. Then Central will take on highly-ranked Silverton at Central on Tuesday.
Central came up agonizingly just short at West Albany, falling 39-36 on Jan. 24. Three days later, the Panthers lost 45-35 at South Albany.
West Albany shot well from the free-throw line, and Central muffed too many possessions with careless turnovers and plays.
The inside defensive duo of sophomore Matt Quinn and junior Chase Nelson helped keep the Panthers in the game, with Quinn typically challenging shots and Nelson there to grab the rebound.
The game was close all the way. West Albany led 15-14 at halftime and 29-25 through three quarters.
The Bulldogs got the separation they needed early in the fourth quarter, increasing their advantage to 34-25. But they were unable to score for more than five minutes, as Central clawed back from a 27-29 deficit to within 37-36.
Two free throws with only about one second remaining gave West Albany the final cushion it needed.
West Salem
The Titans lost 63-51 at Summit and 69-58 at home against Bend last week.
West Salem will go for a winning streak in the next few days as it visits South Salem on Thursday, plays host to McKay on Saturday and goes to McNary on Monday, Feb. 7.
In the Mountain Valley Conference, West Salem was fourth going into this week at 3-3 (11-4 overall). The top three teams advance automatically to the state playoffs, and 11 of the 32 spots will go to other teams based on OSAA rankings. The Titans were in great position there, ranked 14th.
Bend’s victory over West Salem put the Lava Bears at 4-2 and third in the MVC. Summit and Sprague were tied for the lead, both 6-0.
West Salem sophomore Connor Oertel hit a 3-pointer with just over two minutes to go that pulled the Titans to within 61-58 at home against Bend. But the Lava Bears responded, thanks largely to five offensive rebounds in the final 1:25, including three on their missed free throws.
“It was a weird night. The whole game, it seemed like every time we needed a stop, we couldn’t get it and couldn’t get out to their shooter, and couldn’t get a rebound,” West Salem coach Travis Myers said.
The Titans were missing two key starters that game, as senior point guard Jon Breyman was ill and senior post Brooks Ferguson had a twisted ankle that continued his variety of bad luck on the injury front this season. He’s also missed time after tweaking a knee in warmups and with a sore hip after being undercut.
With Brooks Ferguson out of the lineup, 6-7 sophomore Trenton Ferguson (no relation) picked up the slack in the first half against Bend, pouring in 16 of his 18 points.
Oertel finished the game with 14 points, and junior guard Tommy Slack had 12.
Against Summit, Trenton Ferguson, Slack and junior guard Jimmy Lathen all had 11 points.
Summit shut down West Salem’s path to the basket for good stretches, which helped the Storm lead 28-20 at the half.
“It’s been a bad two weeks for us,” Myers said of the Titans, who were 1-3 in their last four games going into this week. “We’ve just got to weather it.
“We’re not worried about a conference championship or anything, just focusing on our next game and playing like it’s the most important game of the season.”
Perrydale
The Pirates finished the week ranked fourth in the OSAA system, after having started the week No. 8 in the 1A coaches poll.
Perrydale picked up two more Casco League wins. First, they were up to the challenge of St. Paul 42-24 at Perrydale. Then they defeated Falls City 61-23 at Falls City.
Versus Falls City, senior forward/guard Brandon Graber scored 22 points and senior wing McGuire Perkins had 17.
The Pirates led 19-0 after one quarter.
“We were trying to work the ball inside and play inside-out,” Perrydale coach Brian Domes said. “The ball movement waws really good, and I saw kids moving without the ball against their zone, which was really nice to see.”
Perkins nailed five 3-pointers, and off the bench senior wing Wyatt Cruickshank made three for his nine points.
“You give him time, he can hit those,” Domes said. “Wyatt’s a good shooter and likes the corner. He’s hit some great 3’s at opportunistic times.”
The Pirates got on top 9-0 and led all the way against St. Paul. Perrydale’s lead was 14-8 after one quarter and 20-12 at the half.
“We played well and hit our goal with a really good defensive effort and held their big kid to nine points after he got 20 against us the first time we played them,” Domes said.
Graber had 12 points, Perkins 11, senior post Kaej Haynes 10 and junior post Kamren Poulson 8 in the St. Paul game.
The Pirates also played a nonleague game last week, winning 64-53 at home against North Clackamas Christian on Friday.
Graber had 15 rebounds and made 8 of 9 free-throw attempts in scoring 18 points, Perkins scored 16, making four 3-pointers, and Poulson had 16 points as well.
The 6-4 Poulson, relatively inexperienced, has been going more to the basket with the ball or going after the ball.
“Earlier in the season, he kind of wanted to play out at the 3 line or the elbow,” Domes said. “I told him, ‘You’ve got to get down where you belong.’ He’s a workhorse.”
Perrydale had a Monday game against Livingstone Adventist Academy, which was undefeated in the Casco.
This week brings three other games that should be very winnable. The Pirates will be at Jewell on Wednesday, then face Oregon School for the Deaf there on Monday and at home on Tuesday.
The biggest games of the regular season for the Pirates aren’t far away. Those will take place Feb. 9 at home against Crosshill Christian and Feb. 11 at Crosshill Christian.
After last week, Crosshill was 10-0 and Perrydale 9-0 in the Casco, and Crosshill Christian was 16-2 overall and ranked third by the OSAA after being ninth in the coaches poll.
Perrydale (14-2 overall) was comfortably ahead of third-place St. Paul, which was 7-3 in the Casco standings.
Falls City
The Mountaineers made it two wins in a row last Monday, when they toppled C.S. Lewis Academy/Veritas 60-41 at Falls City.
Falls City went to Jewell the next night and lost 45-41.
The Mountaineers fell at home to Perrydale last Thursday 61-23, and lost 66-42 Saturday at Willamette Valley Christian.
Against Perrydale, sophomore point guard Elliot Foust and senior center Noah Preston each scored eight points.
Falls City needs to finish in the top five out of nine teams in the league to make the Casco playoffs. The Mountaineers entered this week fifth at 4-8 (4-14 overall). Jewell was sixth at 3-6, and owns a two-game sweep of Falls City. WVC was fourth at 6-4.
This week began for Falls City with a Monday game at Oregon School for the Deaf. Next is Thursday’s road game against C.S. Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.