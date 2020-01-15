The tournament is dedicated to the memory of Marius “Brock” Brockway who passed away in 2013.
A portion of the entry fee will be dedicated to the OGA Jr. Tournaments held each year at Cross Creek. Brock started these tournaments and he dedicated himself to getting young people involved in the activity he loved.
To sign up or to receive further information, call the pro-shop at 503-623-6666 or go to http://www.crosscreekgc.com/tournament.html. Registration and payment must be in by Tuesday, Jan. 28.
