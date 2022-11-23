Itemizer-Observer
Oftentimes what happens behind closed doors can change the outcomes of a season for a particular team. Coming into his fourth season as the head coach for the Dallas boys basketball team, Jordan Sollman wanted this group of players to help build a new culture of basketball at Dallas. This off-season Sollman and some of his players attended clinics focused on building culture and developing leadership skills. After finishing the first week of practice the Dragons spent the night at the school and took the time to build connections with each other and used the time to bond.
“We had the whole program stay the night at the school,” said Sollman. “I had our older kids lead the whole program through a culture presentation and training. But it was a really good team bonding experience. And then we had fun getting to play some basketball and some video games. But the next day we had a morning practice at 9 a.m. And it was really cool to see the kids using the verbiage that we talked about the night before and holding each other accountable.”
In that team bonding experience, the boys were able to talk about what they hope to accomplish this season and where they want to try to get to.
“Their goal is to get as close as they can to .500,” said Sollman. “And a lot of guys are hungry to also try and make a run for the playoffs. Our league is really tough but there have been five or six kids that have been really putting in year-round work. And we have a full of group guys that just want to compete. I think that a lot of guys understand what their role is and when you put a lot of those things together, I think anything can happen.”
Despite the 4-19 finish last year, the Dragons still had some highlight moments that will be carried over into this season as they aim to improve their record. Dallas knocked off South Albany for the first time in over five years and also took down West Albany who had been a thorn in the side of the Dragons for a long time.
“We had some ups and downs last season,” said Sollman. “We caught the injury bug, one of our leading scorers from the preseason went out for about two or three months with a broken hand. And we kind of had to find a new identity. So there were some definite ups and downs but we did get some cool marquee wins.”
The Dragons have five returners from the varsity roster that played meaningful minutes while also seeing a group of junior varsity players now ready to step up this season.
“From top to bottom the varsity players down to my JV players swingers that will swing up, I think we just have 12 guys that want to compete,” said Sollman. “They’re going to show up every day to put the work in and compete. And so I’m just excited to see them put that competitive piece together with the game plan and understanding their roles, and really just going out and battling every night.”
The Dragons get their season started on Nov. 30 at a jamboree in Liberty before returning home to host a tournament that will include Glencoe and Putnam. With tip-off set for those games on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon.
“I’m super stoked. We haven’t had a home tournament I think in nearly 10 years,” said Sollman. “We’re going to try and get a lot of alumni involved. We’re going to have an alumni breakfast and try to bring as many previous Dallas basketball players back into the building as we possibly can. But what I think will be really exciting is we have a jamboree Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Liberty High School and then going into that weekend is our tournament. So I think just those three opportunities are really going to be great measuring sticks for us. And especially because I think Putnam and Glencoe have some decent players coming back so it will be a good test for us in the early part of the season.”
