Oftentimes what happens behind closed doors can change the outcomes of a season for a particular team. Coming into his fourth season as the head coach for the Dallas boys basketball team, Jordan Sollman wanted this group of players to help build a new culture of basketball at Dallas. This off-season Sollman and some of his players attended clinics focused on building culture and developing leadership skills. After finishing the first week of practice the Dragons spent the night at the school and took the time to build connections with each other and used the time to bond.

