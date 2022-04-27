Itemizer-Observer
It’s going to be another busy week for high school track and field teams in the area.
With teams from Dallas, Central, West Salem, Perrydale and Falls City competing up to three times in a week, track and field athletes are getting as much if not more competitive work than their more rain-affected counterparts in baseball, softball, tennis and even golf.
Many of the times, distances and marks being posted on the track or in the field reflect the opportunity to run, jump, hurdle, throw and vault.
Here’s a breakdown by school:
Dallas
In the next week, the Dragons will be in three meets. First is Wednesday’s Mid-Willamette Conference three-way at Lebanon. North Salem will be the third team on hand.
On Saturday, Dallas takes part in the 56th Centennial Invitational, one of the major stops of the year on the prep track and field circuit. Sixteen schools are in the field, including Jesuit, Franklin and other Class 6A programs.
On Monday, May 2, Dallas and Silverton will go to South Albany for another MWC three-way meet.
Dallas began this week with a couple of athletes still very high in the Class 5A rankings. Senior Maddie Straus was second in the girls javelin with a PR of 136-4, and senior Justin Parnell ranked second in the boys shot put (51 feet, 1 ½ inches) and discus (153-1).
Also top five for Dallas was senior Logan Person in the javelin (PR 165-5).
The Dallas boys saved some of their best weapons when they competed in a three-way meet on Tuesday, April 19, but they still finished with 73 points at Central, which scored 69. West Albany totaled 33.
Some highlights there for the Dragons included sophomore William Walker’s PR and victory in the 300-meter hurdles in 45.90 seconds.
Dallas enjoyed a 1-2-3 finish in the shot put by sophomore Javonte Williams, freshman Jordan Braziel and senior Demitri Harris.
Other firsts came from senior Isaac Ostrom in the pole vault (PR 10-0) and sophomore Keenan Serafin in the triple jump (PR 35-11).
Other PR’s came from high placers such as runner-ups Joseph Maxfield, a freshman, in the 1,500 and junior Jonathan Deming in the 300 hurdles.
Walker was second in the 110 hurdles, and seniors Jacob Lavier and Ethan Teal ended up 1-2 in the javelin, Teal with a PR.
On the girls side, junior Evie Olliff won the shot put, edging senior teammate Jenna Carey. They had PR’s of 29-6 ½ and 29-2.
Olliff added a second in the discus, and Carey was second in the javelin with her best throw of the season.
Sophomore Greta Scales posted a PR in the 400 to place second.
In the Rob Allen Twilight at Banks, the truckload of boys PR’s included junior Carlos Jantz’s winning 53.75 in the 400 and Parnell’s victorious throw in the discus.
Parnell also had a season-best in the shot to win that event, and Person was first in the javelin at 158-5.
In the girls meet, junior Dakoda Bennett won the javelin, freshman Ah Pymm McDaniel took second in the 3,000 in a PR 11:55.00 and junior Marley Lamb’s PR of 1:03.88 was good for third in the 400.
The Dragons finished second out of eight teams in boys and girls at the Rob Allen meet. In boys, South Albany totaled 129 ½ points, Dallas had 88 and Lebanon was third with 81. North Salem’s girls scored 116 points, Dallas 73 and McKay 70 ½.
Central
The Panthers will begin their latest their three-meets-in-seven-days stretch on Wednesday. They and Crescent Valley will compete at Silverton.
On Friday, Central heads to Hillsboro for the annual Elden Kellar Invitational at Hare Field.
Central will compete at home on Tuesday, May 3, welcoming Corvallis and Lebanon for one of those three-way MWC meets.
Last week, the Panthers played host to their John Oliver Invitational, which had 15 boys and girls teams. Central took fourth in the boys meet and sixth in the girls meet.
Roseburg won the boys with 134 ½ points. Mountain View was second with 115. Then came Ridgeview (81), Central (64), Thurston (53), Corvallis (43 ½) and McNary (43) for the top seven.
The top seven girls teams: Corvallis (97), Thurston and Roseburg (each with 68 ½), Mountain View (61 ½), Stayton (60), Central (54 ½) and Hillsboro (52).
The Panthers also played host to a three-way MWC meet last week, taking second to Dallas’ boys and West Albany’s girls with differences of only four and five points.
The story of the week, however, was the ongoing across-the-board improvement by numerous Panthers.
“I think the year away from this sport (because of the pandemic) created a gap in growth that is now being filled,” Central coach Eli Cirino said. “It’s really fun to work with kids who want to get coached, and exciting to see the weekly growth. So many kids on our team are having personal bests almost every time they compete.”
That includes even senior standout Sophie Bliss, who broke her school record in the 300 hurdles on Friday, clocking 46.58 seconds as she finished second to Hillsboro senior Isabel Tapley (PR 46.35) at the John Oliver Invitational.
Junior Sadie Wendring also had a big week. She won the 200 in the three-way meet with a PR of 28.03 and was third in the JO triple jump, her newest event, with a best of 32-3 ½.
Senior Faith Sanchez had some hurdles PR’s, winning the 300 hurdles in the three-way meet and placing second in the 100 hurdles.
Sophomore Amanda McArthur has been placing high in the jumps and won the three-way triple jump with a PR of 32-9.
Wendring, McArthur, senior Julis Martinez and Bliss have teamed up in the 4x100 relay, and their 52.23 at the John Oliver ranked sixth in Class 5A heading into this week.
The Panthers are trying to continue to nurse junior Myles Crandall back to better health so he can be a big factor in boys relays as well as individual races.
“He has dealt with some pretty significant injuries this spring,” Cirino said, “and we’re hoping he can get back to full strength in time to be strong at the end. We don’t want to risk his health, though, so we are proceeding with some caution.”
Other boys in the spotlight include junior Jack Burgett, who posted a 51.74 PR in the 400 last week; junior Kirik Kantola, who is coming on and had PR’s last week in the 100 and long jump; freshman Gabriel Haines (PR’s in the shot and discus on Friday); and senior Elijah Jones (PR’s on April 19 in the 100 and 200 and on Friday in the 300 hurdles).
West Salem
The Titans had their first meet of the week on Tuesday, at home against Mountain Valley Conference rival South Salem.
On Friday, West Salem will be among more than 100 teams represented in the annual Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, another premiere mid- to late-season event.
West Salem will be back on its home track on Tuesday, May 3, competing with Sprague in another MVC dual meet.
In last week’s Oregon Relays at Eugene, sophomore Olivia Jolivette turned in a PR of 12.61 in the girls 100, freshman Gitte Lonigan had a PR of 10:49.51 in the 3,000, and freshman Madison Forest ran a PR of 49.58 in the 300 hurdles.
Boys 800 runner Brady Bliven, a junior, had a PR of 1:58.85 at the Oregon Relays. Sophomore Jack Meier had a PR of 8:49.65 in the 3,000, and senior Judah Aliifua had a PR of 17.55 in the 110 hurdles. Senior Jesse Goodwin uncorked his PR in the discus there, too, throwing 141-8.
The Titans had lots of other PR’s last week, including team season bests such as freshman Hudson Whipple’s 46.07 in the 300 hurdles and senior Grant Powell going 19-10 ¾ in the long jump and 40-2 ½ in the triple jump.
At the John Oliver Invitational hosted by Central, West Salem junior Morgan Dorsey-DuQuesne won the shot put at 34-9 ½.
The Titans ran away with first place in their home meet last week with McNary and non-league Cascade. The boys had 164 points to Cascade’s 78 and McNary’s 46. In the girls meet, West Salem totaled 146 1/3 points, while Cascade had 70 2/3 and McNary 36.
Perrydale
On Thursday, the Pirates will be one of six teams in a Class 3A/2A Special District 2 meet hosted by Delphian in Sheridan.
Last week, Perrydale’s girls placed second out of seven teams in the Jewell Invite, despite having only six girls in the competition. The Pirates rang up 90 points. Jewell was third with 59, and Vernonia pulled away to win with 172.
Perrydale sophomore Izzie Keene won the long jump, placed second in the pole vault, took third in the triple jump and was fifth in the javelin. She had a PR in all four events.
Jesalynn Griffiths, a senior, won the girls pole vault, and senior Jenna Tompkins won the discus with a PR and grabbed third in the javelin.
Senior Finn Janesofsky added three inches to his school record in the boys pole vault. He cleared 10-3 and contributed a fourth in the javelin.
Sophomore Ethan Blades was second in the discus, third in the shot and eighth in the javelin.
Falls City
The Mountaineers’ only meet of the week comes Thursday. They will compete at Delphian. It’s a 3A/2A Special District 2 meet, with host Delphian, C.S. Lewis Academy, Gervais and Salem Academy.
In Saturday’s Jewell Invite, Falls City’s boys were fifth out of eight schools and the girls took sixth out of seven entries.
A freshman, Nadia Meyers, had long and triple jump PR’s to place fourth in both events. She also was seventh in the 100.
Junior Kirk Davis landed PR’s in his four events, placing second in the triple jump, third in the long jump, fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 400.
Freshman Chris Sickles had a 200 PR for fifth. He also was sixth in the 100, third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the long jump.
