The Central Cheer teams poses with their first place trophy after winning their competition.

 Photo – Courtesy Megan Smith

The Panthers cheerleading team took home the first-place trophy in the gameday cheer competition at Sherwood Middle School on Oct. 8. This was Central’s first competition of the season and included teams from 1A-6A.

