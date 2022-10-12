Itemizer-Observer
The Panthers cheerleading team took home the first-place trophy in the gameday cheer competition at Sherwood Middle School on Oct. 8. This was Central’s first competition of the season and included teams from 1A-6A.
“We felt awesome,” said head coach Megan Smith. “Really, there’s no better word to describe it than that. Last year was a great year, we were very successful, but we always came up, just short of number one. So for a lot of these kids, it felt like unfinished business for them and I think it gave our team a taste of what that feels like to win and they’re hungry to experience that again.”
Coach Smith and her squad will continue to build on this positive performance as the Panthers get ready for their next competition a few months away.
“We had such a positive response to our routine,” said Smith. “Not just from the judges, but from other coaches around the state. At this point, we will continue to work toward perfecting the technique and making sure that it’s as solid as possible and making it muscle memory so that we go out there and it’s just absolutely perfect.”
